J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5

Over lockdown, I rewatched Babylon 5 with the good lady wife, everything we enjoyed, a few things we endured, but overall one hell of a satisfactory experience. And felt those tears well as the lights were turned off for the last time. In the US, HBO MAX has made the whole series available again. Creator and writer of almost every episode, J. Michael Straczynski, reminded folks on Twitter that the original scripts, which include even more detail than ever made it to the screen are available from Amazon.

For those new to #babylon5 courtesy of HBO Max, or are revisiting it and would like to follow along with the written words on the page (which often include material omitted from the final version), here are all of my scripts for the show in one place.

Editor Sonja Simone commented, "I came to B5 late, and damn, it was so good. Thanks for making that." Straczynski replied, "Thanks, didn't have much choice, the story demanded to be told. I was just lucky to be in the room when it happened." Twitter user Josh Crozier added, "Wish we could get some new B5. Yeah, I know. I can dream, can't I." At which point, JMS quote tweeted that, saying, "Who knows…this might not be so wild a dream as it appears…."

And the Babylon 5 internet exploded. For years, JMS has stated that the rights to Babylon 5 are all owned by Warner Bros, who, repeatedly, has shown no sign of revisiting Babylon 5. Any revisiting in terms of the later DVD spinoffs had to be fought for tooth and nail, and only in a limited capacity, and we have had nothing new for years. Could this be the great parting of the Warner Bros waves? And the long-awaited return, reboot, or relaunch of Babylon 5? Those few words from Straczynski were enough to get everyone talking – and emailing me. So yes, I'd be down with it, in whatever form it may take. A number of actors from the original have sadly passed on before their time; if it returned in any form, it would have to be different. But I would be down for that too.

I still reckon Stracsynksi would make a great Doctor Who showrunner first, though – that's if Ted Lasso doesn't want the job, of course. Babylon 5 was a five-season sci-fi space opera that told a story about an intergalactic alliance, the station it chose as its home, and how history was changed by the right people being in the right place at the right time. It influenced many television shows, which began running planned series-long arcs with a beginning, middle, and end. It was very much of its age, but it looked to the future and is full of moments that will send chills up your spine.