James Gunn Confirms: DC Studios Sees No Crisis with Infinite Gorillas

First off, let me just say for the record that even if you didn't enjoy that headline, it's gotten me one step closer to having used "Crisis" as a bad headline joke for the 1000000th time. Plus, it makes me laugh every time. Not sure why. But I digress… because the topic at hand is a very important one. As James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to map out their long-term plans as co-heads of DC Studios, they've done a pretty impressive job on the communications front. As the more "social media vocal," but speaking on behalf of both of them, Gunn is still out there on the frontlines to share some thoughts & feelings on the DCU as it was, as it currently is, and the possibilities of what it could be. But one thing that Gunn has made clear this week so that there would be no doubt whatsoever moving forward. Gorillas are welcome within the walls of DC Studios. In fact, the more, the merrier! Yeah… you might want to keep reading…

On Twitter, a fan reminded Gunn of a DC Comics story from the past where the editors wanted to do gorilla covers, but then an edict came down from DC's mountaintop: "one gorilla a month." Well, it's clear that Gunn & Safran will not tolerate such discrimination against our friends, the gorillas. "As co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios, I vow to the public at large and you the fans, that I will break off the shackles of our limited imaginations and will abide by no gorilla limits whatsoever!" Gunn formally responded in a tweet. And to the fan who brought up 1999's "JLApe: Gorilla Warfare" storyline in JLA, Gunn warned that folks should tempt him to do things they wouldn't expect. And considering his track record? Yeah… he's right.

As co-Chairman and CEO of DC Studios, I vow to the public at large and you the fans, that I will break off the shackles of our limited imaginations, and will abide by no gorilla limits whatsoever! ♾🦍♾ https://t.co/FIX00CH5r5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet