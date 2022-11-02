James Gunn Honors First Day as DC Studios Co-Chair in "Super" Fashion

While it's rare when all of social media collectively agree on something and it's actually something positive, that was the case last week when news hit James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" film franchise, Peacemaker) and producer Peter Safran would be the new Co-Chairmen & Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios beginning November 1st. In those new roles, the duo will oversee the overall creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV & animation under one banner and will report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav… only.

That brings us to November when "The Gunn/Safran Era" officially begins. So it was only fitting that Gunn would honor his first day with a deep-dive classic image of Clark Kent from the comics. And if we're being honest? An image like that only fuels my need for a Henry Cavill-starring, Gunn written & directed (or one of the two since he's so busy) Superman movie that brings back a sense of hope & triumph to the hero. Here's a look:

But even though he didn't officially start his new position until the first of the month, that didn't stop everyone (and we mean, as Gunn shared below, everyone) from offering him some early unsolicited advice on what to do with the DCU. Yup, even the squirrels (who, as Rick and Morty have taught us, run everything in the world). Here's a look at the little stalkers in action, followed by a look back at what we had to say in an editorial praising Gunn and Safran being appointed the heads of DC Studios:

Right off the bat, Safran has a reputation as someone who knows how to make the business work for him, able to maneuver the landmines across the pop culture business landscape while making friends and gaining respect along the way. With Gunn, you have someone who's been through the fire in both the MCU & DCU and came out of both with righteous amounts of success. Just look at what happened with that whole Twitter debacle. Gunn didn't have to go on the attack in response to Marvel cutting him from GOTG. He had friends & peers within the industry going public to defend him, and fans let Marvel know that reversing course would be the only option on the table. This combination in these roles is a very formidable force, and just imagine the folks they know who respect them that they can start having conversations with, like actors or directors who never imagined "working comics" who might now want a meeting.