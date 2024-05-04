Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

The Rebellion Grows with Hasbro's Star Wars X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some brand new pre-orders for new Star Wars figures from Hasbro

Article Summary New Hasbro Star Wars X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack announced for pre-order on May 4th.

The set features two human and two alien species pilots with accessories.

All figures are designed in 3.75-inch scale with detailed collector-grade deco.

Available first on Hasbro Pulse and then at other key retailers and DisneyStore.com.

The Rebellion is ready to take on the Empire, and new pilots are needed to fight for the cause. Thankfully, Hasbro is deploying a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection set with a new trooper-building multipack featuring X-Wing Pilots. This set is pretty slick as Hasbro is really exploring the massive Star Wars galaxy with this, as the set includes two human and two alien species. Each X-Wing Pilot will come with a removable helmet, with multiple blasters to also be included for pilots who go for a ground assault. These Star Wars troop builder sets are pretty fun and it will help collectors to continue to build up reinforcements for their growing Rebellion. Star Wars collectors will be able to pre-order this set starting today, May the 4th, first at Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST, with a bigger release tonight at 7PM EST at other retailers. May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack

"A new generation of talented X-wing pilots proudly serve the New Republic, flying the venerable T-65 starfighters on both security patrols and critical missions. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION X-WING PILOT 4-pack inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA."

"These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable helmets, plus 3 sets of small and medium-size blasters. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and at 7pm ET at Amazon, BigBadToyStore and additional fan channel retailers. This set will also be available later this year at DisneyStore.com

