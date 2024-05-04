Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Clones of the Republic Exclusive 2-Pack Revealed

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some brand new pre-orders for new Star Wars figures from Hasbro

Article Summary New Hasbro Star Wars Clones of the Republic 2-Pack with Yoda & Commander Gree.

Exclusive figures featuring 41st Elite Corps, available at Hasbro Pulse and DisneyStore.

Set includes 6-inch figures from The Black Series, true to The Clone Wars appearances.

Figures come with authentic accessories like Yoda's Lightsaber and Gree's blasters.

A new Star Wars Clones of the Republic 2-Pack has arrived from Hasbro with Jedi Master Yoda and Commander Gree. Before the fall of the Republic and Order 66, plenty of Jedi were Generals in the Clone Wars. Yoda was in command of the 41st Elite Corps and was stationed in Kashyyyk along with Commander Gree. Unlike their other brothers, the 41st Elite Trooper were some of the first clones off the line and featured red hair. Collectors can now bring two legendary heroes of the Republic home for $49.99. Just like the previous set, Yoda and Gree will be exclusively found at Hasbro Pulse and DisneyStore.com. Disney Parks will also feature this 2-Pack later this year as part of the Clones of the Republic program. Be on the lookout for more Jedi/Clone 2-Pack, like the exclusive Mace Windu and 187th Clone set. Hopefully, we can see more 2-Pack like this in the future from Hasbro with Obi-Wan and the 212th and Anakin and his 501st Troopers.

Star Wars: The Black Series Yoda & Commander Gree

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA & CLONE COMMANDER GREE 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Small in size but wise and powerful, Jedi Master Yoda played an integral role in the Clone Wars – including briefly commanding a sub-unit of the 41st Elite Corps on Kashyyyk."

"Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, assisted Yoda as second in command until Order 66 was enacted. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including for Yoda an alternate head, his signature green Lightsaber and unlit hilt, plus his council chair and walking stick. Clone Commander Gree includes 2 blaster accessories."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!