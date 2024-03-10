Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, John Cena, peacemaker

James Gunn Offers Big Peacemaker Season 2/Waller Updates & More

James Gunn confirmed Peacemaker Season 2 filming for this summer and offered updates on Waller, Superman, and the DCU slate.

The good news came down yesterday, courtesy of series star Jennifer Holland. The second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker will begin filming this summer. Now, James Gunn is not only confirming what that very reliable source had to share but also updating what all of this means for Superman, Christal Henry (Watchmen) & Jeremy Carver's (Doom Patrol) Waller, and more. In his main post, Gunn gave a thumbs-up regarding a summer start for Peacemaker – meaning that he will be filming the series and Superman at the same time at some point. Though he wrote the entire season, Gunn will be able to direct "only some" of the episodes. As for Henry & Carver's Waller, Gunn shared that because of the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Viola Davis-starring series will run after Peacemaker Season 2. But there were more details over on Threads…

Responding to comments/question in his main post, Gunn reaffirmed that "many strands" from Peacemaker's story will make the move to the New DCU-set Season 2. Also, Gunn shared that events in Superman will impact Peacemaker Season 2 – and that Season 1 isn't canon (which has us even more curious about how Gun plans to make it work with the New DCU). With the switch involving Waller, viewers can expect the action from that series to take place after Peacemaker Season 2. In addition, Gunn confirmed that the strikes impacted other DCU projects but didn't offer specifics.

"The source is kind of iffy but this is true ," Gunn began the caption to his post offering an update on where things stand with Peacemaker and Waller. "John Cena shared this on 'Howard Stern' last week. To answer your follow-up questions: yes, we'll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I've written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some); & yes, 'Waller's' still happening & Jeremy & Christal are hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so it'll come after 'Peacemaker.'" Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post confirming the news and offering additional updates:

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

