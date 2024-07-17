Posted in: Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, lanterns, peacemaker, superman

James Gunn on DCU Projects In Production; "In Development" Difference

James Gunn updated which New DCU projects were in production, clarified what "in development" means, and offered some DC Studios reminders.

If you've been following our coverage of DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU as it begins to take shape, then you know that Gunn has been pretty busy. Along with his creative involvement in the upcoming animated adaptation of writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos, he wrote and is currently directing David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman (with filming in Cleveland wrapping today) – all of this while filming is underway on the second season of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Just to be clear? those are just the projects that Gunn has his hands really dirty in – that's not counting Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Penguin, and Lanterns – all of which are in production. But that doesn't mean that a lot of folks out there aren't running around with wacky casting and production rumors that are nothing more than self-fulfilling, cannibalizing clickbait – like how Matt Reeves' The Batman II went from "casting about to be announced" to "It's been canceled?!?" But not everyone is so ill-intended – sometimes, it comes down to knowing the difference between a project being "in production" as opposed to being "in development."

"Nothing is 'in production' unless it's been greenlit. Right now, that's 'Superman,' 'Supergirl,' 'Penguin,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Lanterns,' and a handful of animated projects. But 'Paradise Lost, like many other titles known and unknown, is still in very active development – it will be in production once we have a script or scripts we think are great and ready to shoot, never before. As an aside, we aren't officially cast on anything that isn't greenlit," Gunn shared when asked about the status of the "Wonder Woman" series – though it was that "handful of animation projects" that might get some attention. Here's a look at a screencap of what Gunn had to share about the New DCU:

