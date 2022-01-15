James Gunn on Peacemaker E08 & Spoilers; GOTG Holiday Special Update

With James Gunn's unique ability to find creative & financial success on both sides of the Marvel/DC dimensional barrier, it's only fitting that we share an update on two of his projects that meet that criteria. First up, with HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker having officially dropped its first three episodes to a tidal wave of success, Gunn explains who pretty much no one is going to get to see the eighth episode early. Following that, Gunn also shares an update on how things are looking filming-wise on Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Gunn Wants EVERYONE Screening Peacemaker S01E08 at the Same Time Because Of…: "Spoilers. I wouldn't let them put out eight. They wanted to put out all eight. I said, 'No way. No chance in hell are we putting out all eight.' There's just too many things happen in episode eight that I just could not let it get out there. It would absolutely be spoiled. You know, I wouldn't even let them give it to one place or anything like that because it just wasn't… I didn't want it to be out there."

Despite COVID-Related Delay, Gunn "Excited" to Film GOTG Holiday Special: "It's still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there's too much Omicron around, so we couldn't do it. We're going to have to fit it in. I haven't started yet. I'm excited to. It's fun. The holiday special is… I'm almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I'm almost like, 'Well, wait. I've got this movie here I've been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.' But, it is really funny and really good."

Looking into Gunn's previous responses about the special and other details that were released, let's start with the obvious. With it being a holiday special, it will be released during "Christmastime 2022"- possibly not long after the Thanksgiving holiday season. Gunn also emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but had just recently finished the script you're seeing above. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now we're learning a few more details courtesy of a recent interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, including why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as the production plan in play to film it.

While the special is meant to celebrate the holidays, it will also help set up the third big-screen adventure. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it." Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed. One excellent is that John Murphy, composer of GOTG Vol. 3, will also be scoring the holiday special.