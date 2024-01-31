Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

James Gunn Updates DC Studios' DCU Slate Post-SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes

James Gunn offered a general overview of how DC Studios' DCU slate timetable is looking one year later, post-SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Earlier today, we shared our update on how things were looking with the animated Creature Commandos, the Amanda Waller (Viola Davis)-focused Waller, the Green Lantern series Lanterns, the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, and the second season of Peacemaker, before DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn posted a message in honor of the one-year anniversary of his & Peter Safran's "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters," their first wave of film & series announcements kicking off their 8-10-year DC Studios/DCU plan. As a follow-up, Gunn took to Threads to respond to some questions – with one, in particular, that caught our attention. With last year's SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes having a major impact on dozens of productions, Gunn was asked if more projects would join "Gods and Monsters" or if the strikes impacted those plans. "Some things have shifted around – some projects now earlier, others later, & other new projects are being developed," Gunn responded. "Like I said from the beginning, we are going to put things in production based on when we have a great script, & nothing else. And luckily, we've had some great scripts take us by surprise."

Here's a look at Gunn's response about the current state of "Chapter 1" from earlier today:

"One year ago today, Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time – thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year. Today, 'Superman Legacy' is about to start production, episodes of 'Creature Commandos' are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!" read the caption to Gunn's Instagram post – which included an image of a Frank Quitely's Superman in flight. Here's a look at the post:

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

