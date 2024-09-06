Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: fire country, Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki, CBS Studios Extend Deal: Good News for Fire Country?

CBS Studios extended its first-look deal with Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) - a good sign for Fire Country fans wanting a spinoff?

It was a little less than a month ago when the word came down that Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) would be joining the cast of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 in a recurring role for a three-episode story arc. Padalecki is set to play Camden, a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with – and someone who immediately recognizes Bode's (Thieriot) raw talent. When the news was first announced, there was some serious buzz (though nothing official) that Padalecki's Camden could get his own spinoff series – either on CBS or Paramount+. Well, CBS Studios (the show's producer) took a major step to make sure that could happen – with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the studio has extended its 2022 first-look deal with Padalecki that would see him developing and producing new linear and streaming series projects across linear and streaming.

"We're so excited," executive producer Tia Napolitano shared with TV Insider last week about the casting news. "The part was written for Jared, very specifically. Jared and Max are buddies, so that helped." Up to this point, Bode's life path has been determined by others, but now that he's out, he faces the challenge of being able to make those decisions on his own. "Everyone in Bode's life before Camden hits the scene is sort of trying to tame a tiger when it comes to Bode to make sure he works the program so he can get out," Napolitano explained. "Camden is more Bode than anyone else on our show. I think they're twin flames and similar, and Camden's able to encourage – draw out maybe the dangerous side of Bode, but he sees the talent and leans into it. He doesn't try to put lightning back into the bottle."

