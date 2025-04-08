Posted in: Hulu, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: hulu, predator, Predator: Killer of Killers

Predator Series Expands With New Animated Anthology Film

Check out the trailer for the new animated Predator anthology film Killer of Killers, which is coming to Hulu on June 6 and looking great.

Article Summary New Predator animated film, Killer of Killers, hits Hulu on June 6, expanding the sci-fi universe.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the anthology explores human history's fiercest warriors.

Predators hunt Vikings, ninjas, and pilots across time in thrilling, historic battles.

First animated feature by The Third Floor promises epic action and stunning visuals.

Predator fans have much to look forward to this year. After the franchise was resurrected with the acclaimed Prey in 2022, there is a new film hitting theaters later this year and a new animated anthology film coming to Hulu in June, titled Predator: Killer of Killers. Dan Trachtenberg co-directs after helming Prey with Josh Wassong. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had all the details today, including that the film will see Predators hunting humans across history. This will be studio The Third Floor's first full-length animated feature film. The first trailer was also released today, along with the official synopsis.

Predator Is At Last On Top Of The Sci-Fi World Again

"Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe, will premiere June 6th, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers." Below is the poster for the Hulu film, looking all kinds of cool.

Between this and Predator: Badlands coming to theaters in November and starring Elle Fanning, who in the film, as revealed at CinemaCon last week, will not be fighting the fearsome creature but teaming up with it, this is one of the best times to be a fan of the franchise since the original film was released. All of it is thanks to Trachtenberg, who saw an opportunity with Prey and seized it. Now, us fans are reaping the benefits.

Predator: Killer of Killers will be released on Hulu to stream beginning on June 6.

