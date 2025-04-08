Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: world war z

World War Z: Aftermath Releases Community Challenges Update

World War Z: Aftermath has a whole new set of challenges waiting for you, as the latest free update has upped the ante a bit

Article Summary Experience new challenges with World War Z: Aftermath's exciting Community Challenges update.

Complete Community Challenges to earn unique rewards, like the MAG5 machine gun skin.

Explore new and reworked mutators in Challenge Horde Mode for enhanced gameplay.

Master the revamped Extinction mode on Insane difficulty for exclusive weapon skins.

Saber Interactive has released their latest free update for World War Z: Aftermath, as they have added Community Challenges to the mix. The co-op zombie shooter has now given players a whole new set of tests and experiences that will put you on the brink of success or failure, as they've added new mutators, reworked elements, new werapons, and other upgrades to make these challenges extra special. We have the details from the devs below as the update is now live.

World War Z: Aftermath – Community Challenges

The update also introduces Community Challenges, a new type of event in which all players participate and contribute. Each challenge has a limit of seven days, and all players who have made the minimum contribution will be rewarded, if successfully completed. These rewards are unique and not repeatable. The Community Challenges are planned to be run several times per update. The prize for the first challenge is a new skin for the MAG5 machine gun. In addition, Extinction mode has been reworked and is now only available after completing any map on the Insane difficulty.

There are currently two episodes in the mode from which to choose, and completing either will unlock a reward. Players will also discover additional rewards for completing Extinction mode, including new skins for the Taiga-12 heavy assault shotgun, Hailstorm MGL, and RPGL4 RPG launcher. Seven totally new and three reworked mutators for Challenge Horde Mode lead the charge in today's Community Challenge update, including:

New Mutators

Hot Stuff : An unusual Juggernaut appears, taking no fire damage and setting fire with its attacks

Cluster Shells : Mortar shells are replaced with cluster shells that explode multiple times but deal less damage

Doppelganger : During the wave, you'll be attacked by a zombie version of you

Fire-resistant : Zombies take no fire damage and don't burn

Acid Spit : The Infector's infestation does constant damage instead of turning you into a zombie

Effective Defense : Defensive kits have increased ammo capacity and durability, but are more expensive (permanent mutator)

Overprice : Defense kits cost more

Reworked Mutators

Epilogue : When the final gates are attacked, gas is released that's lethal to zombies (Now recharges after five waves)

Sell – out : Defense kits are cheaper, but you will no longer find items

Taxes : Defense kits are more expensive, but you can find twice as many items

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!