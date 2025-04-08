Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: community

Community Cast Members Open to #SixSeasonsAndAMovieAndMore: McHale

If the Peacock film does well, Community star Joel McHale shared that some cast members would be interested in more - like a limited series.

Article Summary Joel McHale hints at more "Community" if Peacock movie succeeds, possibly a limited series.

Previously, Yvette Nicole Brown revealed that the "Community: The Movie" script was being reworked for Shirley.

California grants $3.3M tax credits for filming; production delayed by scheduling issues.

Cast excited about the script, with Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest making expected tweaks.

Could we be looking at #SixSeasonsAndAMovieAndMore? While we await word on when production on the Donald Glover (Troy), Ken Jeong (Ben Chang), Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley), Joel McHale (Jeff), Gillian Jacobs (Britta), Danny Pudi (Abed), Alison Brie (Annie), and Jim Rash (Dean Pelton)-starring Community: The Movie will get underway, McHale dropped a very interesting comment regarding the show's future. It sounds like if enough fans like what Peacock's Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest-penned return has to offer, there could be more down the road from the gang.

"I think there are some of us that would love to keep going, and I would be like, 'Great, if you guys want to do episodes, let us know.' I think that'll probably depend on the success of a movie, but I think if there's enough of a demand to do more," McHale shared with ScreenRant while promoting Seattle's Best Coffee. "I don't know what it would look like, but obviously, the movie would have to inform a lot of that. I'm game, and I know a few others are game. I'm not going to tell you whom, but I would definitely do [more], they are always like, 'Oh, a limited series!' I would totally be up for it." Of course, McHale's right. None of this means anything until the movie hits Peacock screens and "The Powers That Be" assesses how it performed. Assuming it's a hit (we're going with that being a safe assumption), a series of additional films would seem like a no-brainer – though a limited series would be what we're rooting for.

Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Discusses Film Return

During an interview with The Wrap in early October 2024, Brown offered an update on how things were looking from a production timeline standpoint and how she believed the script was "being reworked" by Harmon and Guest to make sure Shirley was in the mix. "I think it's being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So, a script exists. I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we're definitely going to be doing it in LA," Brown shared. In September, we learned that the State of California had awarded the project a little more than $3.3M in tax credits to film in California from the state's film and television tax credits program. Though the report from the California Film Commission didn't offer a start date, it did list the production as having 23 filming days in the state.

"It's just now trying to get all these puzzle pieces together of everybody's schedule. We were scheduled to do it, and then the strike happened," Brown offered regarding the delay in the start of filming. "And now it's like trying to figure out when is so-and-so done with their show? When is so-and-so done with their movie? When is so-and-so off tour? It's all of those things that we're trying to now get together, but it's going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we're all on board to do it."

As for the script that the cast had seen, it sounded like they approved. "It's 'Community' script. It's really funny, it's very irreverent, it's silly. A lot of it's probably going to change. You know, Dan Harmon is always — Dan Harmon and Andrew Guess are our writers, and they're always thinking and moving and incorporating things," Brown said. "And so, for a minute, I wasn't confirmed, so they have to now change some things because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for Shirley's character as well. So it's going to be really, it's going to be a good time."

