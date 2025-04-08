Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Arrives As Part Of Fortnite Festival Season 8

Sabrina Carpenter has officially joined the Fortnite Festival starting today with new skins and more. Is it that sweet? I guess so...

Article Summary Sabrina Carpenter joins Fortnite Festival in Season 8 with new skins and music.

Unlock Sabrina's Dance Emotes for group fun with Fortnite's Season 8 Music Pass.

Mix up to four loops with friends in Fortnite's enhanced Jam experience.

Customize your onstage look with favorited outfits and accessories.

Epic Games released a new update today for Fortnite, as they have added Sabrina Carpenter as part of Season 8 of the Fortnite Festival. Much like previous musicians who have been added to the game, she isn't free, as you'll have to buy the Season 8 Music Pass to unlock her and her tracks in the shop, and if toy want to go the extra mile, they have the Premium version. All of this is totally optional content and doesn't affect gameplay or your enjoyment of it in any way. This is just here if you're a Carpenter fan and want her look and the Espresso emote. We have a snippet of the info about it below from their latest blog.

Sabrina Carpenter Joins Fortnite Festival

Switch it up with how you Emote! Sabrina's bringing Dance Emotes with her — most Fortnite Emotes that include dancing will be called "Dance Emotes" in the Locker. While using a Dance Emote, any player can do the same dance with you at the press of a button. (Even if they don't own the Emote!) These multiplayer Emotes are currently called "Synced Emotes," but will be renamed "Group Emotes." More Emotes will be considered "Dance Emotes" in the future. Get a friend to dance with you while another friend D-Jams.

Jam Like Never Before

Later this Season, you'll be able to lay down up to four loops at the same time depending on how many other players are jamming with you. And yes, you'll be able to use loops of different Jam Tracks! Multiple loops at once allows you to get a full mix going whether you're a solo artist, a music duo, or a tuneful trio. Additionally, you'll be able to join a jam quicker — just with a single button press! If you're the one starting the jam, you can instantly kick it off with all loops of a Jam Track.

Tuning Up Gets a Tune-Up

Properly syncing your audio-visual (A.V.) setup is critical for the best Festival experience, and we've made the tune-up process more accurate than ever before. (As a reminder, you can start a tune-up from the Backstage of the Main Stage or Battle Stage!) Also, you'll be able to set up separate tune-up profiles if you regularly alternate between a Bluetooth headset and a soundbar, for example.

Bring Your Favorite Outfits Onstage

Starting in Season 8, all of the Outfits you've favorited in your Locker will be added to the random mix of bandmates who can fill in for your band onstage! These Outfits will bring Back Blings, Kicks, and Instruments you've favorited. Who will help headline your next set when your friends are offline?

