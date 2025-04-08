Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Releases Duchess Character Trailer

Check out the second official character trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign, as this time we're introduced to the quick and stealthy Duchess

Article Summary Explore the new Duchess character trailer in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Experience Limveld’s dynamic world with night cycles that reshape the map.

Choose from eight unique characters with powerful abilities and ultimates.

Conquer the Nightlord in ever-evolving adventures and unlock story secrets.

Bandai Namco dropped another character trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign, this time introducing us to Duchess. What appears to be a mix between a fighter and a rogue, you have a quick-footed character who is more apt of hitting with precision and perfect timing with their rapier, while also retaining stealth elements to make sure they are sight unseen until its necessary. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set for arrival on May 30 for PC, PS5, and XSX|S.

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

