Wizard101 Releases New Liches & Legends Gauntlet Update

Wizard101 has a new update available that will truly test your magical skills, as the Liches & Legends Gauntlet is available now

Choose from six unique classes and create endless roleplaying possibilities.

Engage in dynamic battles shaped by your choices and face foes like the Lich-King Avernus.

Explore secret encounters and enjoy diverse story endings in this TTRPG homage.

Indie game developer KingsIsle Entertainment and publisher gamigo released a new update for Wizard101, providing players with the new Liches & Legends Gauntlet. This is basically their homage to Dungeons & Dragons as they have created a mini TTRPG inside the game for you to play, as you can choose from six classes to play a new adventure. You can make several combinations and way to approach this as every experience brings about something different for you to enjoy. We have more details about what this all enmtails, along with a tease trailer above, as the content is now live as the first part of their Spring updates.

Wizard101 – Liches & Legends Gauntlet

Join Deborah Highroller as they guide you through this exciting tabletop RPG-inspired adventure, where you select from six classes, navigate your way through multiple narrative and gameplay options, and uncover hidden secrets and variable endings. Choose your character, choose your path, and choose how your legend unfolds! This year's housing gauntlet focuses on meaningful choices, starting with the chance to choose from several different Liches & Legends characters. Will you select Grok the Barbarian, or perhaps N'Longa Windwhisper, the Cleric? Once your adventure begins, you'll pick your path to an epic battle against the dreaded Lich-King Avernus, dynamically affecting both the gameplay and the outcome of the story!

27 possible challenging combinations stem from three distinct choices – each one changing something in the encounter, whether it's the story, player stats, or final boss settings.

Roleplay as someone entirely new, with characters you've never met before! If you're in the gauntlet with one, two, or three players, the game will grant one or more of the other unpicked adventurers to fill out the rest of your party.

Unlock a secret encounter against a super sweet and surprisingly scary enemy! Will you defeat the flavorful foe?

