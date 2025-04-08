Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bellring Games, Mistfall Hunter

Mistfall Hunter Announces Second Beta Period Happening Next Week

Mistfall Hunter has a new Beta launching next week on Steam, which includes new areas, a new character class, and more to check out

Indie game developer and publisher Bellring Games has confirmed they will be holding a second Beta test for their upcoming game, Mistfall Hunter. The team have added a few new features to the game and they are looking to test them out, including a brand new character class and several new areas to explore. We have the finer notes below from the team, as you can sign up for "BETA 2" on Steam, with it set to launch on April 21, 2025.

Mistfall Hunter – April 2025 Beta

New Class

Seer: After the Gyldenfall, fanatical devotees of Misty, Goddess of Light, formed the Seers, believing the calamity to be a divine trial to earn her favor and end suffering. Wielding a lantern-like relic called a Catalyst, Seers harness divine magic to heal, dispel ailments, and protect allies.

New Areas to Explore

Lake Iris: Endlessly heated by geothermal energy, Lake Iris is home to the Ember Iris, a mystical yet perilous bloom. Long devoid of human presence, this forgotten place now teems with dangerous creatures, ominous shadows, and deadly secrets waiting to be uncovered.

The Forge: Once the primary labor site of Brandrgarde's enslaved workers and heart of military production, The Forge was where the legendary blacksmith Vronn forged his finest works. Though Brandrgarde has long since fallen, The Forge still burns and is now claimed by the Corroded—craftsmen and slaves who continue their endless toil even in death.

Additional Content

Solo Mode Unleashed: While teamwork remains crucial, players can now challenge the Mistfall Hunter alone, battling solo and encountering other lone fighters in the world.

Real-Time Voice Chat: Communicate seamlessly with your team and immerse yourself deeper into the adventure with integrated voice chat.

Enhanced Combat & Class Updates: Mercenary, Blackarrow, Sorcerer, and Shadowstrix classes have been reworked with updated skills and refined controls, delivering even more thrilling action and balanced combat.

