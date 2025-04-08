Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals Remaining Content Roadmap For 2025

Blizzard devs have us a pretty good idea of what's coming to Diablo IV, as they presented a new content roadmap for what remains of 2025

Article Summary Blizzard unveils Diablo IV's 2025 roadmap with major expansions and updates.

Get ready for Belial's Return, Sins of the Horadrim, and Infernal Chaos in 2025.

Two exciting IP collaborations will bring new dimensions to the Diablo universe.

Expect quality of life improvements, including console keyboard and mouse support.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped the first-ever content roadmap for Diablo IV, showing off what's to come throughout the rest of 2025. This honestly isn't the kind of thing the company does often for any of their games, as they tend to be a more "hey, here's what's coming up next month" kind of company. For us to get the bigger picture now is almost unheard of. But now we know the next major addition to the game comes this month in the form of Belial's Return, followed by Sins of the Horadrim in the Fall, and the Infernal Chaos that will close out the year. All of which is building to the game's second expansion happening in 2026. We have the dev notes here for you to check out.

Diablo IV – 2025 Content Roadmap

The fires of the Burning Hells grow with vigor this year! In addition to new Seasonal content and permanent game additions, you'll see on the Roadmap that we are bringing 2 IP collaborations into Diablo IV this year. We can't shed light on them currently, but we're extremely excited to meld the Diablo universe with universes that complement its dark themes. Here's a deeper look at a handful of features arriving in 2025.

Belial's Return: Belial, Lord of Lies has returned to warp reality to his will. Daring wanderers can clash with Belial and 2 bosses from Vessel of Hatred as part of the updated Lair Boss system.

Sins of the Horadrim: We return to Nightmare Dungeons with new activities and interactions that let you progress the dungeon's intensity as you hunt down the barons of Hell.

Infernal Chaos: Infernal Horde Updates – Infernal Horde is becoming more chaotic as we put new choices into your hands. Plus, advanced options between Infernal Waves will arrive, too.

Quality of Life Updates: Beyond seasonal updates, there are other permanent additions coming to Diablo IV. The frequently requested feature, keyboard and mouse support for consoles, will give you more control over how you experience Sanctuary once it arrives. Core system updates are coming to both the Battle Pass and Seasonal Journey, ensuring these features evolve in ways that are more rewarding.



