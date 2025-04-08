Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Devil Jam, Rogueside

Devil Jam Announced For Steam Release In Q3 2025

Pick up your guitar and prepare to rampage through hell's many metal bands and theirt countless followers as Devil Jam arrives this Summer

Article Summary Rogueside unveils Devil Jam, hitting Steam in Summer 2025 with rhythm-based metal battles in hell.

Play as a rocker battling hordes in Hell, defeating Death to become an immortal legendary musician.

Features include rhythm-based combat, unique inventory mechanics, and hand-drawn visuals.

Explore a semi-random world with lootable shrines and quadrillions of inventory combinations.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside revealed their latest game today, as Devil Jam will be coming to Steam sometime this Summer. The game will have you playing a rocker who just found himself in Hell after accepting contract work from The Devil, clearing it of all sorts of enemies ranging from simple minions or rival metal bands in this survivor-like beat-driven title. Enjoy the trailer and info here while we now wait for a release date.

Devil Jam

In Devil Jam you play as a musician in his humble and difficult beginnings. In search for a better future you end up accepting a work contract from the Devil himself. You find yourself stuck in hell with only one mission: To liberate it from Death's hordes. Get ready to carve out your legend by jamming to the music while fending off endless underworld hordes of fanatical groupies, angry mobs, and rival musicians. And ultimately, defeat the greatest metal singer of all time, Death, claiming your place as an immortal, legendary artist!

You start as a washed-up musician, stumbling across a crossroads when a hooded figure approaches and asks for your guitar. As they tune it, they ask if you still want to play a gig and hand you a contract. The moment you sign it, you're dragged to hell because the cloaked figure was none other than the Devil himself, and you've just agreed to play for him. Now, trapped in the underworld, you must carve out your legend by jamming to the music while fending off endless hordes of fanatical groupies, angry mobs, and rival musicians. Your ultimate goal? To defeat the greatest metal singer of all time, Death, and claim your place as an immortal, legendary musician!

Rhythm-based auto-attacking patterns!

A unique inventory system where power and weapon placement matters!

Hand-drawn characters, effects, enemies, and bosses!

Semi-randomly generated world with lootable shrines!

Over 4.93 quadrillion possible inventory combinations (excluding passives)!

