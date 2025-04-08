Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, Trolli

Trolli Channels Frozen Ice Treats For New Gummi Pops

Trolli has a brand new item hitting store shelves that call back to frozen ice pops, as the new Trolli Gummi Pops will be out in two flavors

Article Summary Trolli introduces new Gummi Pops with a unique frozen gummi texture in two sour flavor combos.

Enjoy Cherry Lemon and Grape Strawberry flavors in vibrant, neon-colored frozen treats.

Gummi Pops elevate the Trolli experience beyond traditional candy with an innovative twist.

Perfect for lively hangouts or solo gaming, these pops redefine frozen treats.

Ferrara Candy Company has announced a brand new item coming from Trolli, as you'll have a new frozen ice treat with Trolli Gummi Pops. The team have taken the flavors you'd normally find in their gummies and have thrown them into a cold treat, which you can get as individual pops or in a package of ten in two different flavors. It's a different kind of pop to have out there during the summer as it will still have a bit of that chewy texture while also still being a frozen treat. We have more details from the company's announcement below as they'll be rolling out on shelves shortly.

Trolli Gummi Pops

Trolli Gummi Pops offer the brand's signature soft and chewy gummi texture that fans know and love in a one-of-a-kind frozen treat, available in two unique sour flavor combinations. Each pop features dual-tone neon colors and unique two-in-one flavor combinations, like Cherry Lemon and Grape Strawberry, delivering the unique sensory experience Trolli lovers crave. From lively hangouts with friends, or simply gaming from the comfort of your couch, Trolli Gummi Pops are the ultimate frozen treat for any occasion or gathering. The new product delivers a unique frozen novelty experience, featuring delicious flavors and a gummi, frozen texture with neon-brite colors.

"We've taken what fans love about Trolli – the vibrant dual colors, unique texture and flavor combinations – and reimagined them in an innovative frozen format that's truly the first ever of its kind," said Isabella Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Wells. "Our team worked tirelessly to perfect that signature soft, gummi Trolli texture in a frozen treat. Trolli Gummi Pops represent our commitment to delivering unexpected sensory experiences that surprise and delight consumers looking for something beyond traditional frozen treats."

"Our Trolli brand is always about pushing the boundaries. And with the new Trolli Gummi Pop, that push is outside of the candy aisle, offering a completely new and unexpected way for Trolli consumers to experience the sour-brite profile they love…now in a frozen gummy form," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!