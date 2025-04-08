Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, happy death day 3, Jessica Rothe

Happy Death Day 3 Supposedly Is Finally Happening, Maybe

There may actually be movement on a third film in the Happy Death Day franchise. Would you want to see a third film released by Blumhouse?

Article Summary Happy Death Day 3 is reportedly moving forward, exciting fans.

Director Christopher Landon hints at a unique new plot.

Jessica Rothe's return in the franchise adds major appeal.

The series was once rumored to become a TV show.

Happy Death Day 3 has been bandied about for years now. The Blumhouse Groundhog Day-style horror film grossed a ton of money, as did the sequel, although less than the first. Fans were confused by what was given to them in part 2, and while most fans were lukewarm on it, in the years since its release, it has become beloved for its…quirkiness as much as the first film. On stage over the weekend with director and franchise creator Christopher Landon, star Jessica Rothe exclaimed that the third film is finally "moving forward," according to Bloody Disgusting. Landon has his new thriller Drop, uhh, dropping in theaters this weekend.

Happy Death Day 3 Was Even Rumored To Be A TV Show At One Point

Landon has said as far back as 2020 that he and Blumhouse have wanted the third film to happen: "[Happy Death Day To Us] is definitely off to the side at the moment. I wish it wasn't, and I know that [Jason Blum, producer] is passionate about it, I know I'm very passionate about it, and I know that [Jessica Rothe is really eager to do it as well. I wrote the idea for the third movie some time ago. I think we're all excited by it, because it's different than the other two films, and so we're really just crossing our fingers and hoping that our fanbase continues to grow – which is something that I've really enjoyed watching over the years, seeing more and more people discover both films. So who knows. There might be a time when it makes sense, and hopefully, it's sooner rather than later."

While I fall into the camp that did not like what they did with the second film, I would welcome a third if only because I think Rothe is one of the best young actors in Hollywood and we need to see her onscreen more often. She elevated those films to a level they would not have achieved without her, and a return to the Happy Death Day universe with her back would be a welcome one.

