Dune: Messiah – Robert Pattinson Being Eyed To Join The Cast

While no formal offer has been made at this time, it sounds like Robert Pattinson is in the running for a role in Dune: Messiah.

Article Summary Robert Pattinson is in early talks to join Dune: Messiah, possibly as the villain Scytale.

Dune: Messiah production might start this summer, with rumors pointing to a June kickoff.

Director Denis Villeneuve shows strong interest in adding Pattinson to the cast.

Dune: Messiah has a tentative release date of December 16, 2026, keeping fans eagerly waiting.

Despite having ample opportunity to do so, Warner Bros. did not address the Dune: Messiah shaped elephant in the room during its CinemaCon presentation last week, which was a shame. Right now, there has been very little confirmed information about the film, so something tangible would have been nice, even if it was just confirmation that pre-production was being worked on and they had a production start date ready to go. They didn't, and now we're here to speculate until someone comes out and says something. There have been some things going around like Jason Momoa revealing that he is returning and letting everyone know his opinion on spoilers for books older than most of the audience. We also heard that production was set to start this summer, perhaps in June, if the sources were to be believed.

Now, it seems we have our first piece of new casting information. Deadline is reporting that director Denis Villeneuve has his sights on Robert Pattinson to join the cast. They are quick to point out that "no formal offer has been presented" but that "there is strong interest in Pattinson joining the cast." So, while there has been no formal offer made, it does sound like they have a role in mind for Pattinson, and that is the villain Scytale. Those of you familiar with the source material know that if Pattinson were to get this role, he would be linked with Momoa's Duncan Idaho and would also be returning to the cast. That is a while Thing to try and explain, but it's out there if you want to know what is going on before the movie comes out. There is a good chance the movie won't play that reveal like a surprise.

Pattinson, like potential Dune: Messiah co-star Zendaya, is currently filming The Odyssey for Christopher Nolan and The Batman Part II at the end of the year, so there is a little space somewhere in there for another big production like this. Dune: Messiah has a reported release date of December 16, 2026.

