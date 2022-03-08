Jared Padalecki Turned Gilmore Girls "Worst Moment" Into Life Lesson

Fans of Jared Padalecki are well aware of the actor's career journey from Gilmore Girls to Supernatural to his current run starring in & executive producing The CW's Walker. And his career has been taking off in a number of interesting directions as of late, including the start of production on the spinoff Walker: Independence that he's executive producing (and we can't shake this feeling that Padalecki will end up being involved in co-star & friend Jensen Ackles's "Supernatural" spinoff pilot The Winchesters). To keep so many personal & professional projects going simultaneously, Padalecki credits his ability to prepare and sometimes over-prepare for each project heading into it so he's ready for any of the unexpected things that tend to spring up. And one of the ways he learned that lesson was on the set of the Gilmore Girls, in a "My Worst Moment" that he shared with the Chicago Tribune.

While the full story (which you can check out here) is based saved for Padalecki's words, let's just say that Padaleck went from what he thought would be a decent week of rest and prep for a Friday filming. Except, it appears that series star Lauren Graham was unable to film her scenes on Tuesday so the Friday filming needed to be moved up. What followed was a desperate attempt to reach Padalecki by someone who might be the greatest best friend in the world ("Jordan then goes to the exterior stairwell and Spider-Mans up the stairwell outside and does a four or five-foot ninja parkour jump onto my balcony"), a rush to the set, lots of dialogue-cramming between hair * make-up, and a promise Padalecki made to himself to never feel that way again. "It was basically the feeling of that nightmare where you're naked at school. Except unlike being naked at school, this was naked at school and there are cameras everywhere and it will be on film for all time."

And it's a philosophy that the actor applies to his work to this day. "So now, these days, I'm known for my over-preparation. If there's any scene in the episode we're shooting, I know it backward and forward, because I don't want to have that feeling again," Padalecki explained. "I enjoy acting and I enjoy telling stories, and on that day, I didn't give myself the chance to do the best storytelling that I could have otherwise done. So you're really just kind of stealing from yourself when you're not prepared." And from the way it sounds, he's much better for the change, adding, "I am much happier and calmer — and I've been very public about 'Jared deals with anxiety' — and a much less anxious person if I am prepared as much as possible. So I take preparation seriously. I think you kill two birds with one stone, because the more I prepare, the better I feel, but also the better my work is because I've thought about it a dozen or two dozen different ways. So when it's time to get on set and play, I can play."

