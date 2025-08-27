Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: new heights, taylor swift

Jason Kelce Kicks Off Podcast with Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Reaction

Though today's show was pre-recorded, Jason Kelce kicked off New Heights with a quick reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.

Article Summary Jason Kelce shares his reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement on New Heights.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement with a special Instagram post and image gallery.

Swifties are getting behind-the-scenes details about Swift's visit to the New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift previously announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨." With that caption and an image gallery from the special moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced this week that they are officially engaged. Honestly, not a bad way to follow up a record-breaking podcast appearance, announcing a new album, and starting a new NFL season. Of course, many fans were set to tune into the New Heights podcast that Travis and Jason Kelce host for some more intel. Unfortunately, today's show was recorded on Monday – before the big news hit – though "Swifties" will still love getting behind-the-scenes perspectives on the show and the reactions that Travis and Swift received following it. But Jason wasn't going to have a little something to say about the engagement on behalf of the podcast – in fact, it's best if we leave it to Jason to give us the best "Jason Kelce" possible.

Here's a look at Jason Kelce congratulating the couple, with the complete episode (streaming as we write this) waiting for you above:

On today's show we're giving you a behind the scenes look at how our episode with @taylorswift13 came together But first, a special message from @JasonKelce to his younger brother @tkelce and future sister in-law❣️ pic.twitter.com/iFnLEBf9zc — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at what Swift and Kelce had to share earlier this week when they dropped the big announcement about their engagement:

I mean, it's not like the New Heights podcast wasn't already going to score record viewing numbers when it was confirmed that Swift would be the guest for a special one-on-one-on-one. But when the global singing and songwriting phenomenon dropped the title of her upcoming twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, things blew up and blew up fast. During Swift's appearance, we learned that the album will be out on October 3rd, and we also got a look at the album cover and the track list – including the title track with Sabrina Carpenter.

With Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback producing, here's a look at what was released about the new album:

And, baby, that's show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!