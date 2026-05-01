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WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes and Ricky Saints Together Again

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown! Cody Rhodes opens the show, Jacob Fatu returns, Charlotte Flair seeks payback, and Ricky Saints debuts!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown begins with Cody Rhodes speaking after Randy Orton’s punt, and the revolution demands answers.

Jacob Fatu returns to WWE SmackDown with chaos in his boots, daring Roman Reigns before their Backlash war.

Charlotte Flair hunts payback on WWE SmackDown as Jacy Jayne learns socialism means consequences for ambushes.

Ricky Saints makes his WWE SmackDown debut tonight, bringing fresh main roster fire fit for my glorious regime.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the gilded balcony of my summer palace, where I am sipping rum from a coconut that was hand-carved by political prisoners (don't worry, they get to keep the shells as souvenirs). Tonight, the wrestling world turns its eyes to WWE SmackDown, and your favorite Latin American dictator-turned-wrestling-blogger has all the previews you could ever desire! Pour yourself a strong drink, comrades, because this episode of WWE SmackDown promises to be a doozy!

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Kicks Off SmackDown

After addressing Randy Orton's vicious punt attack and the aftermath of WrestleMania last week, what will be the next challenge facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare kicks off SmackDown tonight. Experience all the action on SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, Cody Rhodes getting punted in the head by Randy Orton reminds me of the time my dear friend Vladimir Putin attempted to teach me judo at his dacha. One moment I was sipping borscht, the next I was face-down in the snow with a Siberian tiger licking my ear! The American Nightmare is a resilient one, much like myself when the CIA tried to slip polonium into my morning espresso back in 2007 (the joke was on them, comrades — I had already switched to decaf for cardiovascular reasons). I cannot wait to see what Cody has to say to open WWE SmackDown tonight!

Jacob Fatu Returns After Securing Title Match at Backlash

After an explosive confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on Raw, what will be the fallout for Jacob Fatu heading into his title match against The OTC at WWE Backlash? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, Jacob Fatu! This man is an unhinged warrior, comrades, the kind of soldier I would gladly install as the head of my Ministry of Persuasion. His confrontation with Roman Reigns on WWE Raw was so brutal it reminded me of the coup attempt of '94, when my second cousin Esteban tried to overthrow me during my niece's quinceañera. Long story short, Esteban now lives in a small hut on a volcanic island and writes me apology letters every Christmas. Jacob Fatu walking into Backlash with this kind of momentum? The OTC should be very, very afraid. I have not seen a man this dangerous since Kim Jong-un beat me at karaoke and refused to give back the trophy!

Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

Last week, Fatal Influence stunned SmackDown with a pair of coordinated attacks. First, they unleashed an assault on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, during their tag team match. Then the devious faction attacked new WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley during her impromptu matchup against Jacy Jayne. Tonight, The Queen is taking it upon herself to teach a valuable lesson to The Rockstar when they square off one-on-one. Don't miss all the action on SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, Fatal Influence operates with the kind of coordinated precision that I only WISH my secret police could replicate! Jacy Jayne and her cohorts ambushing the entire women's division? This is textbook destabilization strategy — I literally wrote a textbook about it, and it sold dozens of copies in my country (purchases were mandatory). Charlotte Flair, however, is The Queen, and queens do not take kindly to peasant uprisings. I learned this lesson the hard way when I once threw a dinner party for Queen Elizabeth II and accidentally seated her next to a CIA operative posing as a sommelier. The look she gave me, comrades… I have never recovered. The Rockstar Jacy Jayne is about to receive a similar look tonight on WWE SmackDown, and I am here for every glorious moment of it!

Ricky Saints Debuts on SmackDown

Dynamic NXT Superstar Ricky Saints is set to make his SmackDown debut tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

A new arrival on the main roster! Ricky Saints brings his electrifying style from NXT to WWE SmackDown, and comrades, I have been watching his work for some time now. He has the charisma of a young revolutionary about to overthrow a corrupt regime — and trust me, I know what that looks like, because I AM that corrupt regime, and I keep a watchful eye out for such men! Saints making his debut is the kind of fresh blood that WWE SmackDown needs, much like how I keep my cabinet fresh by rotating ministers every six months (some retire to lovely beachfront properties, others retire to the bottom of the ocean — it is a meritocracy, comrades, the highest form of socialism!).

Thanks to the comrades over at WWE for the preview materials, which can be found at the official WWE SmackDown preview page!

So tune in tonight, comrades, to WWE SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA! As for me, I shall be watching from my newly constructed 400-inch television (paid for by what my finance minister assures me are "totally legitimate tax revenues") while reclining on a chaise lounge made from the upholstery of a downed CIA surveillance balloon. My personal mariachi band will provide live entrance themes, and a parade of confiscated luxury cars will circle the palace grounds in celebration. Viva la lucha libre, viva la revolución, and viva WWE SmackDown!

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