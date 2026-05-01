Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Multiple Aquatic Heros This Month

Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: ghost rider, marvel, wave

Marvel Contest of Champions Adds a New Aquatic Hero This Month

Marvel Contest of Champions has revealed the content coming in May 2026, including a rework of Ghost Rider and the aquatic addition of Wave

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions adds Wave on May 28 and launches the fan-voted Ghost Rider rework on May 14.

May 6 brings the In Hot Water event quest, as Ghost Rider and Wave battle Mephisto during his Atlantis invasion.

Marvel Contest of Champions debuts Class Collectives on May 6, rewarding roster growth and long-term progression.

May also includes the Metamorphosis Event, Roll Call-iseum side quest, Twitch Drops, and a new player bundle.

Kabam has shared what they have in store for May 2026 in Marvel Contest of Champions, as things get more aquatic with a couple of new heroes. The team will add Wave to the game from the Philippines, as well as a rework of Ghost Rider that has been given a fan-voted improvement. The game will also launch Class Collectives, a new event quest, and several other items happening across the next few weeks. We have the full details from the devs below.

Marvel Contest of Champions Will Get More Aquatic Throughout May 2026

The aquatic Wave arrives alongside a newly improved Summoner's Choice (fan-voted) re-work of Ghost Rider, riding in to heat up the shores of The Battlerealm! Players can splash down and acquire Wave on May 28, while the Ghost Rider re-work will be unleashed on May 14. With over 300 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel Super Heroes and villains such as Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Namor, and more.

Wave

Pearl Pangan is a swift swimmer hailing from Cebu, Philippines. During an opportunity to use her talents in a study of swimmers, a raid on the facility led to discovering her power of hydrokinesis: the ability to manipulate water. With her newfound powers, she took up the mantle of hero as 'Wave', fighting alongside Triumph Division and Agents of Atlas.

Ghost Rider (REWORK)

Tricked by the demonic being Mephisto into selling his soul to save a loved one, stunt cyclist Johnny Blaze soon found himself bonded to the Spirit of Vengeance, a being of almost unlimited power from Hell itself. With the power to control Hellfire as well as his mystical Hell Cycle and Hell Chains, Ghost Rider has turned against Mephisto's purpose and instead uses his newfound abilities to protect the innocent and cast judgment upon the wicked.

Event Quest: In Hot Water [May 6–June 3]

Mephisto is invading Atlantis in search of hidden treasures, and his fiery foe Ghost Rider is on the scene to stop his fiendish plans. However, Namor would prefer aquatic assistance on the team. So Pearl Pangan, aka WAVE, has arrived on The Contest's shores to help with this devilish dilemma. Will making waves extinguish the flames of evil?

Collectives Launch

Introducing a new permanent feature for players to chase horizontal roster growth with Class Collectives! Collectives are a group of Champions who all share an Attribute and are ranked up as a group. Thronebreaker and higher Summoners can utilize this new feature to gain rewards and benefits from ranking up Champions. The Collectives feature will be available starting May 6.

HONOR PAST INVESTMENTS : Every past investment will boost the strength of your entire roster, now and in the future.

: Every past investment will boost the strength of your entire roster, now and in the future. INCREASE CHAMPION POWER + MORE PROGRESSION OPPORTUNITIES : Existing Champions feed into Collectives, so the roster built over the years now unlocks even more power!

: Existing Champions feed into Collectives, so the roster built over the years now unlocks even more power! NEW REWARDS TO CHASE : Players can complete Collective activities and empower Captains to earn fresh, high-value rewards tailored to each player.

: Players can complete Collective activities and empower Captains to earn fresh, high-value rewards tailored to each player. EXCITING USPs:

Turn Collectives of Champions into permanent roster‑wide growth. Every Champion built matters: past investments power up the whole group. Push Champions higher by ranking up to unlock new permanent power! Chase long‑term growth by adding visible power to your favorite Collective of Champions!



Metamorphosis Event

From May 13 – 20, the Metamorphosis Event Sale will allow players to gather Crystals and rewards to reinforce their roster, which contribute to Champions, and will receive 6 newly Ascendable 7-Star Champions, including:

Attuma

Spot

White Tiger

Knull

Iron Man

Dust

Show No Mercy New Player Bundle Giveaway

Step into the shadows with Champions ready to tear through anyone in your path. Strike first. Show No Mercy. The Show No Mercy New Player Bundle features who act first and ask questions later. *New players will have the opportunity to add these epic Champions to their roster starting May 6 at 5 PM PT.

More From The Contest

Side-Quest – ROLL CALL-ISEUM [May 13-June 3]: CALLING ALL SUMMONERS. New to the Battlerealm or already considered an Elder of The Contest? This more casual approach to a Solo Coliseum is calling to you all to check the strength of your roster, the might of Champions, and the talent of their training as players face endless health bars and mounting challenges. Get rewards from Solo Objectives as well as a Realm Event. See who stands tallest in this challenge as they claim a solitary exclusive title of SPARTACUS.

[May 13-June 3]: CALLING ALL SUMMONERS. New to the Battlerealm or already considered an Elder of The Contest? This more casual approach to a Solo Coliseum is calling to you all to check the strength of your roster, the might of Champions, and the talent of their training as players face endless health bars and mounting challenges. ADAPTIVE EVENT QUEST V2.0 : Players choose new difficulties to suit their playstyle! Classic Difficulty Skip – Valiant and higher Summoners can skip Classic and go straight to Elder difficulty! EQ Boss Buffs Removed – Simplified boss encounters that showcase base Champion kits!

: Players choose new difficulties to suit their playstyle! OBSERVANCE – TWITCH DROPS: Players can earn "Observance" simply by watching Marvel Contest of Champions content on Twitch, which can be traded in for a 7-Star Thor (Ragnarok)!

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