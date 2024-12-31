Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, Katya, trixie mattel

Interview With the Vampire: Trixie Mattel and Katya Tackle Season 1

Netflix's "I Like to Watch" hosts Trixie Mattel and Katya react to the first season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire.

When it comes to those who know me, it is no secret that I am a big fan of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, even more so of AMC's live-action show by the same name. The first season was a wonderful introduction to the books and the characters, very beautifully done with great writing to boot. So, of course, I would jump at the chance to spend some time with Trixie Mattel and Katya because those are some opinions I would definitely want to hear about one of my favorite shows. I mean, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Assad Zaman, anyone? Just me? OK.

This was the best decision I made this weekend, as I could not stop laughing for close to 40 minutes. Now, I cannot wait for them to watch season two. In fact, I wish I could have them here as we watch it together because the comments on season one were pure gold. I completely agree with some observations— I prefer the classic vampire lore with established rules: the invites needed to go into a home, the fangs over canines… or even all teeth fangs. No sparkly skins, thank you very much. And yes, I was an avid "Twilight" fan at the time. I wear my scars proudly.

But I digress. I love the callouts to "Twilight" and True Blood. I especially loved how they expressed their personal experiences throughout the commentary – it was humor and heart. Katya and Trixie Mattel made it much more relatable and I really enjoyed their perspectives on it. I mean, I think we all can agree that the "Loustat" relationship is toxic at its core. I did not even realize how Lestat slowly took everyone away from Louis. They really were on point, especially with the consent comments. I love them.

It felt like a party at home, just watching Trixie Mattel and Katya say what we were all thinking. I am completely there with them in their assessment of Louis. I wonder if their opinions might change after season two. I hope we get to see their commentary when season two of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire finally arrives on Netflix. I want to see what they think of Daniel then… and, of course, Santiago. Ah, this video gave me life and made me want to rewatch it. Unfortunately, the video is marked for adult viewers only, so we can't embed it here, but you can head on over to the Still Watching Netflix YouTube channel.

