Jeff Jarrett Joins AEW as Director of Business Development

As if The Chadster wasn't already having the worst week ever, he just learned the most upsetting news. Tony Khan has signed Jeff Jarrett, not just as an in-ring performer, but in a high-profile backstage role. Auughh man! So unfair!

Jarrett debuted on AEW Dynamite last night by hitting Darby Allin with a guitar after his match with Jay Lethal. But Double J won't be sticking to just in-ring competition. According to a tweet from Tony Khan that The Chadster knows he made just to rub it in The Chadster's face, Jeff Jarrett will be the new Director of Business Development for AEW. The role puts to use not only Jarrett's skills at founding and running wrestling promotions, but also the skills he learned heading up WWE's live events before he left the company back in August. The Chadster finds that to be just so disrespectful. Jeff Jarrett would be nothing without WWE, so it's a slap in the face for him to use skills he learned there to help AEW.

Here's what Tony Khan tweeted:

Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/CSncHam8U0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's how Jeff Jarrett responded:

So not only does Tony Khan signing Jeff Jarrett show that he has no respect for WWE, but it also shows that he is willing to stoop to any level to try to sabotage WWE. By signing someone who knows WWE's inner workings, AEW is sending a message that they are willing to do whatever it takes to take down WWE. This is a dangerous game that Tony Khan is playing, and The Chadster can only hope that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are wise enough to see what Khan is up to. It is a well-known fact that Triple H is the smartest man in the wrestling business. There is no way that he will let Jeff Jarrett spill any of WWE's trade secrets to AEW. Jarrett is a has-been who is desperately grasping at straws to try to stay relevant. He is not a threat to WWE. The only thing that The Chadster is worried about is that Jarrett might try to take Keighleyanne away from The Chadster. She has been texting "that guy Gary" a lot lately, and The Chadster is starting to get worried. He knows that Jarrett is a snake, and he would do anything to try to ruin The Chadster's life, and he already has a history of stealing people's wives. The Chadster will be keeping a close eye on Jarrett, and he will not rest until Jarrett is out of AEW and back to being an irrelevant washed-up wrestler hawking fake gold on the internet.