Jeopardy!: Patton Oswalt Dominance Honored by Mark Hamill, Matt Oswalt Patton Oswalt showed his super-powered brain to the world with his dominance on Celebrity Jeopardy! (and Matt Oswalt & Mark Hamill noticed).

To say the January 12, 2023 edition of Celebrity Jeopardy was a massacre would be an understatement. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (AP Bio, The Sandman) provided that his casting as M.O.D.O.K. in the Hulu stop-motion animated series wasn't some fluke exerted his dominance over actress Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med, Pretty Little Liars) and WNBA legend Candace Parker, currently a commentator on NBC on TNT. Oswalt was playing for Alice's Kids, DeVitto for Planned Parenthood, and Parker for Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. His brother Matt Oswalt and Star Wars icon Mark Hamill had thoughts on the contest. If the headline didn't already give it away, this is your major spoilers warning.

Patton Oswalt's Jeopardy! Dominance

With Matt screenshotting the totals with Patton at $28,200, Parker at -$200, and DeVitto at -$400, he wrote, "Holy shit was every category either STAR WARS or SKIN RASHES?" Patton joining in on the all-caps affair, responded, "SO WHAT IF THEY WERE?!?" Hamill congratulated Patton on his dominance, including getting the "Final Jeopardy!" question, "I knew you'd get the Vader answer, but spelling Cap'n Crunch correctly? IMPRESSIVE! 👋👍😍" The Jeopardy categories were for the first round: A Tory Party; The 50 States; Other Famous Volunteers; Letter, Perfect; Plenty of Fish; and I Love My Dad. The Double Jeopardy! round's categories were: The Movies; Triangles; Colleges & Universities; Everyday Italian; The 20th Century; and Gloomy Authors. Triple Jeopardy! round categories: We've Got Chemistry; Explosive Music; "Mis"Information; They Came To America; Peninsulas; and O Canada.

From start to finish, Oswalt cleaned house, answering 47 of the Jeopardy clues and only getting two incorrect, while his opponents combined for 23 correct and 10 incorrect, with the King of Queens star winning $54,400 for his charity. Oh, and on a side note? If anyone else but him is playing M.O.D.O.K in the upcoming Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, I'll be disappointed.

I knew you'd get the Vader answer, but spelling Cap'n Crunch correctly? IMPRESSIVE! 👋👍😍 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 13, 2023