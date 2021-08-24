Jeopardy!: Ryan Reynolds Nudges Sony to Realize LeVar Burton's Dream

If there's anyone out there who can testify about realizing one's dreams and second chances, it's actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star took to Twitter in an about as nuanced way as possible about Sony's Jeopardy hosting situation referencing how he made his dream a reality from his failed turn in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine as the Merc with the Mouth to his 2016 redemption when 20th Century Fox allowed for his 2016 self-titled character reboot. "Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn't see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I'm forever grateful. Hi [LeVar Burton]."

Reynolds referenced Star Trek: The Next Generation actor LeVar Burton, who hosted during the final week of July. The actor was firmly in Burton's camp prior to Sony's announcement that the Reading Rainbow host would be among the final batch of guests to possibly succeed the late Alex Trebek, who passed on November 2020. Returning a favor, Burton filmed an ad to promote Reynolds' liquor Aviation Gin. In light of the news of the mounting controversy surrounding Mike Richards, the game show's executive producer who was among the first to guest host (succeeding former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings) stepped down from being the permanent host. He was slated to join The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik, who is set to host spinoffs and primetime specials.

Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn't see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I'm forever grateful. Hi @levarburton — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Others from Reynolds to actor and Oscar host Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Family Guy) have also thrown in his support for Burton. Don't take just their word for it, a poll from Morning Consult (via Mediaite) showed the actor well in the lead at a solid 14 percent to become Trebek's successor even when Nielsen Ratings didn't directly reflect that. In fact, Burton edged out Bialik herself at 13 percent while Richards came to only three percent. For fuck's sake Sony! Hire Burton already!

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.