Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans Joke About Checking on Snowcat's Health In another good sign, Jeremy Renner joked with his Avengers co-star Chris Evans about checking on the snowcat involved in Renner's accident.

Not long after Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown) took to Twitter to share a look at how his at-home physical therapy treatment was going after surgery for injuries sustained in a snow-related accident over the New Year's Eve/Day weekend, the actor showed that he hadn't lost his sense of humor when joking with his friend & "Avengers" co-star Chris Evans. Evans retweeted Renner's update from earlier today (more of that below), commending the actor for being "one tough mf'er" and "sending so much love" while jokingly asking if anyone checked on how the snowcat involved in the accident was doing. Clearly, that was a joke that Renner could appreciate, with him returning the love while jokingly responding that he did check and that "she needs fuel," followed by winking and laughing emojis.

Here's a look at the tweet exchange between Renner and Evans, followed by Renner's original post from earlier:

That's one tough mf'er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel. 😉😂 https://t.co/xOOCNcNHNC — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," Renner wrote in his post earlier today, which also included an image of the actor having his leg exercised. Here's a look at Renner's tweet, followed by a look back at his posts since he's been in recovery:

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's Renner's tweet from earlier this week confirming that he had been released and was able to watch the season premiere of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown at home with his family:

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Earlier this month, Renner checked in via a video clip with an update to let everyone know how things are going. After sharing that he had a "not so great" day in the ICU, we got to see Renner enjoying a little "spa day" pampering from his mother & sister and appearing in good spirits. Here's a look at the clip:

A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back to when Renner checked in via social media for the first time:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.