Jerry Springer, Longtime Talk Show Host & More, Passes Away, Age 79 Talk show host, former mayor of Cincinnati & pop culture icon Jerry Springer passed away at the age of 79 in his home in suburban Chicago.

Talk show host, former mayor of Cincinnati, journalist, and pop culture icon Jerry Springer (born Gerald Norman Springer) passed away at the age of 79 in his home in suburban Chicago. "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He's irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on," said family spokesman Jene Galvin issued in a statement to WLWT, where Springer once worked. Reports are that Springer had been in the midst of battling cancer when his health took a turn for the worse. Springer was married to wife Micki Velton from 1973 until their divorce in 1994, with the couple sharing one child, daughter Katie.

"I like the idea that there's no censorship, because it's consistent with my views that we live in a free society and people ought to be able to express their views."

Born on February 13, 1944, Springer was already making a name for himself long before his (in)famous daytime talk show debuted. Wearing many hats throughout his life, Springer was able to find a way to connect with people on a very relatable, approachable level. Few who have experienced an episode of Jerry Springer can say that it didn't have an impact on them – we'll leave it to the experts to debate whether that's a good or bad thing. What we do know is that the show was a success, running from September 30, 1991, until July 26, 2018. And while the show was on the air and even after it ended its run, Springer kept himself out in front of the pop culture landscape with a podcast, hosting America's Got Talent, presiding over Judge Jerry, and more.