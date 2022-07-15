Jersey Shore 2.NO? MTV Pauses Reality Show Reboot Filming Amid Rumors

The reboot of Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore 2.0, may be over before it started. Filming for the reality TV show, set to take place in Atlantic City, has been paused, according to a report from NJ newspaper The Asbury Park Press, as confirmed by a statement from an MTV rep to the newspaper. The confirmation follows social media gossip over the past week that there were issues with the new cast's behavior, with some claiming the cast was getting into too many fights and others claiming the cast misrepresented themselves to get on the show.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and I can't say I'm too surprised by this outcome. MTV announced plans for Jersey Shore 2.0 back in May alongside a slate of other Shore shows. The show was described as follows, "It's been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts. Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

However, recreating the magic of the original Jersey Shore could prove impossible. At the time, before the extreme prevalence of social media and the rise of social media "influencers," MTV was able to get unknown stars willing to put their worst moments on film. However, in the years since, reality TV shows tend to be cast with aspiring or existing influencers with their own ideas about promoting their "brand." Another new Shore show that debuted this year, Buckhead Shore, put a cast of privileged friends in a lake house in Georgia and has been met with lackluster reviews from fans. Personally, I couldn't even make it through the first episode, which was a real downer because it meant I couldn't use my excellent review headline, "Buckhead Shore is a Buckhead Bore." Haw haw haw haw!

Jersey Shore 2.0 also suffered from the bad PR of its existence angering the original Jersey Shore cast, currently starring in the grown-up sequel Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, who joined together after the show was announced to issue a statement decrying it:

As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family, and continue to open our lives for the world. so please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers. Don't forget to tune in to an all-new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. #WeAreJerseyShore

Look, comrades, the cast got famous for their nonstop partying and outrageous behavior, not their mastery of grammar. The point is that Jersey Shore 2.0 has had the deck stacked against it from the start for numerous reasons, and if this truly is the end, it may be a mercy killing that spares fans and the Jersey Shore brand from a watered-down attempt to cash in on nostalgia for a bygone era of reality TV. After all, they've already got one of those in Family Vacation!

On the bright side, Floribama Shore cast members Candace and Jeremiah joined fellow cast member Kirk in pining for a revival of that show on Instagram. So maybe Shore fans have something new (and better) to look forward to after all. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!