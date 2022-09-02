Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Do You Ship Vinny and Angelina?

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, back with another report on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But first, let me just say that I am happy to see America once again tearing itself apart over student loan forgiveness. Personally, I think student loan forgiveness is a great program that shows how benevolent a leader can be. Here in my country, I have instituted a very robust student loan forgiveness program. In the program, after students have spent ten years in my dungeons, I release them and forgive them for taking student loans in the first place and trying to engage in the dangerous and seditious activity of education. If there's one thing your El Presidente can't abide by, it's education. It gives people all kinds of bad ideas. Haw haw haw haw!

Anyway, this week's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was a down episode after the wild drama of the previous few. After an Easter brunch where Snooki broke out the classic Lola the Bunny suit, most of the episode consisted of Snooki and Angelina getting drunk on wine at a vineyard the group visited. While everyone else was taking a tour, Snooki and Angelina were drinking wine straight from the taps on the barrels, which led to another night of Snooki being completely wasted as the group visited an amusement park.

Other developments on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 23 "Lola the Bunny" included the group making more peace with Angelina, not agreeing to not talk to her ex-husband as she'd prefer, but at least agreeing to tell her if they did. But mostly, they tried to get Vinny and Angelina to finally give in and "bang it out." And while both protest, it does look more likely than ever that this could actually happen, especially after all the talk this week about Angelina's Staten Island WAP.

Deena also made peace with J-Woww and Mike, who agreed to forgive her for bringing up Mike's idea to have J-Woww host a podcast with Angelina's exes. Never mind that Deena only brought the idea up in private to Jenni, and it was Jenni who told Angelina about it. Someone had to be the scapegoat here, and it wasn't gonna be Mike or Jenni. If nothing else, comrades, I appreciate the occasional need for a good scapegoat.

Until next episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, comrades… socialism or death!