Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: daredevil: born again, Jessica Jones, Marvel Studios

Jessica Jones Season 4? Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum Would Love It

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum is a big fan of the idea of Krysten Ritter getting a chance at a new Jessica Jones season in the MCU.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, has been busy the past couple of weeks spreading the word about what Marvel Television and Marvel Animation have ready to hit Disney+ screens this year, in 2025, and beyond. One of those shows is Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal-starring Daredevil: Born Again, making its highly anticipated debut in March 2025. As you can tell by the names we just listed and the roles they will be returning to, it's clear that Marvel Studios continues to embrace what Netflix's lineup of Marvel series had to offer years ago. That led to a question that Winderbaum was asked on the red carpet during Disney's D23 Brasil fan expo this weekend. Which other "Defenders" (the team comprised of heroes from their respective Netflix series) member would Winderbaum want to see get a new season in the MCU? After taking a second, Winderbaum seemed pretty confident when he replied, "Jessica Jones." Krysten Ritter portrayed the title character for three seasons, running from 2015 to 2019 – with rumors of her return growing ever since Cox and D'Onofrio were first announced as joining the MCU.

Jessica Jones Flashback: Krysten Ritter on Possible MCU Debut

After a reminder that Cox and D'Onofrio are returning for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum host Michael Rosenbaum asked Ritter back in April 2023 about the chances of Jessica Jones returning. "I have no idea. I hope so," responded Ritter, keeping her response to that when Rosenbaum followed up by asking Ritter if she thought that she would get the call. As Ritter references, Marvel Studios' security/spoiler team can be pretty impressive, so anything and everything would need to be on lockdown anyway. But just so there was no doubt about Ritter's interest in a return, she quickly put those to rest: "Of course, I would be there in a second. I'd have my boots and jacket on – ready to rock." From there, Rosenbaum and Ritter discussed how Ritter was the factor in Jessica Jones' physical/fashion look and how Ritter finds that to be an essential part of getting into a character. Here's a look at the full episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You YouTube Channel:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!