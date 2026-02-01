Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: don lemon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Announces Don Lemon Set for Monday Night's Show

Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon is set to be Jimmy Kimmel's guest on Monday night's edition of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Former CNN anchor was recently released after arrest tied to an anti-ICE protest in St. Paul.

Lemon faces charges over alleged interference at a church protest, but denies wrongdoing.

Legal team claims Lemon attended as a journalist; judge released him without bail and with minimal restriction.

On Friday, former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon was released on his own recognizance after being arrested by federal agents acting on an indictment brought on by the Trump Administration over Lemon and others allegedly violating federal law for their attendance at an anti-ICE protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota (more on that below). Now, we're learning where Don Lemon will be on Monday night: having a one-on-one with Jimmy Kimmel during ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kicking off at 11:35 p.m. EST, Lemon is expected to be joined by Alex Honnold (Skyscraper Live) and musical guest Whitney.

In the aftermath of the January 18th protest, Trump's people looked to charge eight individuals over the incident – including Lemon – for breaking a law that protects individuals attending service at a place of worship. Lemon and his legal team have argued that Lemon was there solely as a journalist who was reporting on the demonstration. A magistrate judge would approve charges against only three individuals, dismissing potential charges against Lemon and others due to insufficient evidence. Trump's Justice Department sought to have the judge forced to issue the additional warrants, but those efforts were shut down by a federal appeals court.

On Friday afternoon, Lemon had his day in court, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Robbins arguing for a $100,000 bond, telling Judge Patricia Donahue that Lemon "knowingly joined a mob that stormed into a church." Judge Donahue wasn't convinced, releasing Lemon on his own recognizance without having to post bail and without restriction on his domestic travel (though he would have to be cleared for international travel, Lemon was given permission to travel to France in June).

"I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now," Lemon shared outside of the Los Angeles federal courthouse after being released. "I will not stop ever. Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I have been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news. The First Amendment of the Constitution protects me and countless other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silent. I look forward to my day in court." Lemon, Fort, and the others were indicted on charges of conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers during the January 18th incident (check out the indictment here).

