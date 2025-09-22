Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: disney, jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Set to Return to ABC This Tuesday Night

Disney-owned ABC has revered course, releasing a statement announcing that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be back on the air this Tuesday night.

Less than a week after the network "pre-empted indefinitely" late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, following remarks Kimmel made regarding late conservative activist and advisor Charlie Kirk, The Walt Disney Company-owned ABC announced on Monday that Kimmel's late-night show would return this Tuesday night. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Disney said in an official statement. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

In his monologue during last Tuesday's show, Kimmel had this to say about Tyler Robinson, the suspect who has been charged in Kirk's killing: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." Shortly after, Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr addressed the matter during an interview with YouTube personality Benny Johnson, criticizing the comments and urging local ABC affiliates to take action against the late-night host. Shortly after, Nexstar and Sinclair, owners of a large number of ABC affiliates, announced that they were removing Kimmel's show from that local stations. Disney's move to suspend Kimmel would receive critical pushback from across the entertainment industry landscape and across the political aisle in Washington, D.C. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if the late-night show will air on Nextstar's and/or Sinclair's stations even after the decision to reinstate Kimmel was announced.

