Jimmy Kimmel Reports "Snociopath" Marjorie Taylor Greene to Batman

So it looks like ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel isn't feeling too threatened by "The American Nightmare" (sorry, Cody Rhodes) Marjorie Taylor Greene reporting a joke he made during a monologue this week to the U.S. Capitol Police as a "threat." After Greene responded to Kimmel via Twitter with exactly the level of hypocritical nonsense we've come to expect from "Captain Karen," Kimmel used his show as his platform to respond. While pushing back on Greene's claims that he was condoning violence against her, Kimmel reminded Greene of her own past by adding "I get dozens of [death threats] a week from the sickos who align with you" and that she "is the one who endorsed fringe conspiracy theories" and has "repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians" (more on that below). "And now she's dialing 911 because she got made fun of," Kimmel said as he continued mocking Greene. "She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time – she's a 'snociopath'."

And that's when Kimmel elevated things to a serious level. If Greene wants to report him to the Capitol Police, then Kimmel's going to write a letter to… Robert Pattinson's current on-screen alter-ego. "Dear Batman," Kimmel began his letter. "I'm writing about a woman who might be a supervillain. Like the Riddler she believes the world is full of coded messages. Like the Joker she thinks she is funny, and like the Penguin she is five foot three. Please check her out. Love to Robin. Love, Jimmy" (sending his trusty sidekick Guillermo off to deliver the news: "Get this to Gotham City at once! And don't hesitate! This is for the Caped Crusader to handle!"). Here's a look at the opening to Kimmel's show last night where he addresses Greene's disconnect from reality:

So during Kimmel's monologue on his ABC late-night show on Tuesday night, the late-night host joked, "This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.' Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?" referring to the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock slap from the Oscars broadcast. Well, Greene took to Twitter to let everyone know that she took that joke as a "threat of violence" and had filed a report with the Capitol Police (see below):

It was clear from Kimmel's response that he wasn't expecting to be arrested any time soon:

Our first wave of irony was that Greene was looking for help from the same law enforcement agency she voted against funding back in 2021. Greene was also one of a dozen who voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police and other officers who protected the Capitol against Greene's fan club during the January 6th riot. And thanks to our friends over at CNN, we have the following excerpt from their fine reporting detailing Greene's own issues with inciting violence upon others… even more irony:

Before she ran for Congress in 2020, Greene created a White House petition in January 2019 to impeach the House speaker for "crimes of treason," citing Pelosi's support of so-called sanctuary policies that "are serving illegals and not United States citizens" and because Pelosi did not support Trump's border wall. In one speech, promoting the petition, Greene suggested Pelosi could be executed for treason. "She's a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason," Greene says in the video, which she posted on Facebook at the time. "She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That's what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it's, uh, it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason." In another Facebook Live broadcast from inside Pelosi's office on February 22, 2019, Greene suggested the House speaker will "suffer death or she'll be in prison" for her "treason." Notably, Greene never mentions a trial. In another broadcast from later that day, she suggested California Rep. Maxine Waters was "just as guilty of treason as Nancy Pelosi."

And here's a look at Kimmel's full monologue from earlier this week: