Jimmy Kimmel Targets Will Smith Slap, Reactions in Oscars Monologue Jimmy Kimmel used the occasion of his Oscars monologue to target Will Smith slapping Chris Rock last year and the audience's reaction to it.

While Chris Rock more than addressed last year's "The Slap That Stole The Oscars" during his Netflix livestream comedy event Chris Rock: Selective Outrage last weekend (see below), you might not be surprised to hear that Jimmy Kimmel had a few things to say about Will Smith slapping Rock at last year's ceremony over a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. And what better place to do that than Sunday night's 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on ABC? Well, that's exactly what Kimmel did to kick off tonight's global broadcast. "We want you to have fun, feel safe, and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe," Kimmel said at one point during the monologue.

"So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug." And as a final knife twist, Kimmel noted a number of famous faces were in attendance (like Michelle Yeoh & Michael B. Jordan) while adding, "And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it's not going to be easy."

Chris Rock on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith & "The Slap"

Look, it's not like Rock didn't cover a number of topics over the course of his Netflix livestream comedy event, ranging from abortion and (like the title suggests) "selective outrage" to ex-royal couple Harry & Meghan and the Kardashians. But it was what Rock was going to say about "The Slap" – when Will Smith took to the Oscars stage last year to slap presenter Rock over a joke that Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith – that had everyone's attention. "You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by 'Shug Smith,' everybody knows, everybody f***ing knows," Rock shared with the crowd. "I got smacked like a year ago… People are like, 'Did it hurt?' I got 'Summertime' ringing in my ears." But when it comes to any sort of sit down with Oprah Winfrey or Stephen Colbert, fans shouldn't hold their breath. "It's never going to happen, I took that shit like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao." Here's a look at some other Smith-related highlights from Rock's act:

Did The Slap Hurt? "Will Smith is a big dude, I am not. Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I got on a sweater. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali… you think I auditioned for that? I played Pookie in 'New Jack City.' I played a piece of corn. Even in animated movies, this motherf***er is bigger – I'm a zebra, he's a shark."

How Smith Inspired the Title, "Selective Outrage": "Will Smith practices 'Selective Outrage.' Everybody knows… I didn't have an 'entanglements' [Red Table talk reference]. I did not have any entanglements. His wife was fucking her son's friend. I normally wouldn't talk about this shit… No one has ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us on television. Why the f**k would you do that shit? She hurt him way more than she hurt me. Everybody in the world called him a bitch. I tried to call the motherfucker, I tried to call that man and give him my condolences."

Why Rock Didn't Immediately Respond to Slap: "Because I got parents. I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me. Don't fight in front of white people."

Rock Views Smith Differently Now: "I love Will Smith my whole life… he makes great movies. I rooted for Will Smith my whole life. And now I watch [Smith's newest film] 'Emancipation' just so I could watch him get whooped."