Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Gorilla Grodd, jimmy olsen

Jimmy Olsen AND Gorilla Grodd In New DCU Series; "Filming Soon": Gunn

James Gunn clarified that Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd will both appear in that new DCU series, and that the show would be "filming soon."

Article Summary James Gunn confirmed the new DCU Gorilla Grodd series will include Jimmy Olsen, backing the in-universe docuseries setup.

Gunn also said the Gorilla Grodd DCU series is filming soon, signaling momentum for the HBO Max project.

The first season is reportedly centered on Gorilla Grodd, with Jimmy Olsen hosting the fictional true-crime series inside the DCU.

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are reportedly writing and showrunning the series, with Gunn and Peter Safran producing.

As 2025 was about to wrap up, the news broke that DC Studios and HBO Max were developing a fictional true-crime docuseries set within the DCU, hosted by Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) and with the first season focusing on Gorilla Grodd. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault would serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners, with Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran executive-producing, DC Studios' Galen Vaisman overseeing production, and Warner Bros. Television serving as the studio. That brings us to today and a major follow-up to our earlier report (more on that below), where Safran announced that the series would begin filming later this year.

Not only did Gunn confirm that filming will start "soon" (choosing to be a bit more cautious about dropping a specific timeframe), but he also confirmed that the series will feature both Olsen and Grodd. We've been big fans of the show's in-universe concept from the moment it was announced, so we're psyched to get a chance soon to learn more about it.

During the Brazilian premiere of Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl at Museu de Amanha in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Safran was discussing what is currently on the DC Studios slate for both television and film. Touching upon what's still to come, Safran shared that the "Gorilla Grodd" series would be filming later this year, jokingly (???) adding, "Big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that." It will be interesting to see if there will be a follow-up this week of some type to Safran's reveal or if DC Studios will just let the news quietly run its course.

Peter Safran, CEO da DC, CONFIRMA que o Gorila Grodd vai ganhar uma série para HBO que vai ser gravada NESSE ANO. Tinha o rumor de que seria uma série com Jimmy Olsen! Ele ainda confirmou que Batman Brave and The Bold VAI ACONTECER e falou sobre Liga da Justiça 👀 pic.twitter.com/USoCbUW6Ox — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) June 15, 2026

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