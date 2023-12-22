Posted in: Audio Dramas, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, Joe Biden, Joe Rogan, opinion

Joe Rogan Fact-Checked During Show Over Biden/Trump Misinformation

Check out the moment when Joe Rogan got fact-checked by his own producer for dropping some serious Joe Biden/Donald Trump misinformation.

While the fifth funniest cast member of NewsRadio & Dana White's trained UFC mouthpiece Joe Rogan, likes to claim that he's politically neutral and just calls things as he sees them, the dude really does seem to look for/create out of thin air things to criticize President Joe Biden while giving ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump a pass on a lot of things. So much so that Rogan got called out for it – on his own show – by his own producer – live on the air. With MMA fighter Bo Nickal joining him in the studio to agree to everything he says, Rogan launched into how 2020 voters are having regrets about voting for Biden over concerns regarding the 81-year-old POTUS' mental capabilities. To make his point, Rogan referenced a speech Biden gave when he mentioned something about airports and the Revolutionary War – because obviously, we didn't have planes, let alone airports, during that time. "If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, 'Hey, you're done,'" Rogan said. While we wholeheartedly agree with Rogan on that last point – it became pretty clear pretty quickly that Rogan (wait for it…) didn't know what he was talking about.

Thankfully, one of Rogan's producers interrupted Rogan & Nickal's little misinformation campaign with what would be the show's equivalent of garlic to a vampire – the truth. Because Biden was mocking the person who really royally screwed up basic American history – Trump, the "stable genius" who Rogan should now be calling out for not having the mental capabilities to be POTUS. "In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander-in-chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware, and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our Army manned the airp… It ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do…"

Now, here's your holiday present for the day – beginning at the 1:45 mark. Because that's when Rogan is being told that all of those things that Rogan said should disqualify Biden to be POTUS were actually said by Trump. "Oh, okay. So he fucked up," was Rogan's response – tucking-tail and dialing back on the "machismo" bullshit when he realizes just how wrong he was. Of course, Nickal looked to cover for his boy Rogan and Trump before… can you figure it out? Yup… Nickal blames the media for their fuck-up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!