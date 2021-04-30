John Mayer Nears Deal to Host "Later" Talk Show Adapt for Paramount+

John Mayer is looking to other ways rather than waiting on the world to change taking his platform to the talk show scene as he works to finalize a deal to host Later for Paramount+ and CBS. The talk and performance series will be based on the BBC's long-running Later with Jools Holland, according to Variety. The format was pitched to prospective broadcast partners as a series featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists, and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.

The Format for "Later with John Mayer"

Later with John Mayer would air on a weekly format on the ViacomCBS streamer. The plan is to have specials derived from the show's performance segments air periodically on CBS, which also airs the Grammys, as well. The network has been chasing Mayer since 2009 when then CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler told reporters that they were close to a deal for a series with the superstar rocker. Mayer's had a considerable presence on television aside from his thriving over-two-decade career for the seven-time Grammy winner, which largely kept him busy since he hasn't released a new album since 2017's The Search for Everything.

What Else John Mayer's Done

On top of his current side project as a touring member of Dead & Company comprised of the surviving members of the Grateful Dead in Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, Mayer's had numerous other ventures with his considerable presence on social media hosting his own Instagram Live series Current Mood and his TikTok videos had over 140 million views. He also tapped into his comedic chops guest-hosting CBS' The Late Late Show following Craig Ferguson's departure and who can forget his memorable turn on Chappelle's Show? Say what you want to say about the man, he's done a lot.