Chappelle's Show: Eddie Murphy Reflects Basketball Game vs Prince

There are several moments in pop culture Eddie Murphy's been proud to create. One of them was revealed by his brother Charlie Murphy as part of his sketch segment "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories" as part of the popular variety series Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central. While promoting his latest Paramount and Amazon film Coming 2 America, the actor finally told his side of the story of the 1985 pick-up basketball game with Prince between "the shirts and the blouses" in an appearance on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"That is totally and absolutely accurate," Murphy told Fallon. "My brother was like, 'Okay, it's going to be shirts against blouses.' [Laughs] The blouses won; they beat the s*** out of us. We had one dude on our squad Larry who could play, and he didn't have no shoes, so Prince gave him some sneakers. And Prince wore like two, three sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince's sneakers on, he put those tiny sneakers on his feet, and he couldn't do his game right. So we lost. The one dude who could play, Prince's shoes had him shutdown."

Charlie, who passed in 2017, was the narrator and star of the segments, while the celebrity in question was played by Dave Chappelle himself. Murphy's True Hollywood Stories featuring the late musician's Prince and Rick James were among the most popular on the series. While James participated, offering "his side" on his sketch, the Minnesota-native declined. Charlie's comedic timing, commentary, and attention to detail, along with Chappelle's capturing the subject's mannerisms, proved to serve as comedic gold literally with the post-basketball game featured the Purple One's serving of pancakes. You can check out the interview and original segment. Coming 2 America premieres on Prime Video on March 5. Now, why don't you purify yourself in Lake Minnetonka?