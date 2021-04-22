There Was A Ghost Rider In Conan's Time Too… On A Giant Spider

Today's Marvel Comics July 2021 solicitations has, as ever, much to reveal. In the case of Savage Avengers #22, the news that Conan The Barbarian, currently visiting the modern-day Marvel Universe, has known other Ghost Riders. Recent Avengers comic books have seen Ghost Riders going back to one million BC, riding on woolly mammoths. Well, in the Hyborean Age, apparently the Spirit Of Vengeance rode a giant spider across the lands. No sign of him in the main Conan comic yet – but he's part of the Marvel canon now…or he will be in July.

SAVAGE AVENGERS #22

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Conan and Ghost Rider get to the bottom of Nightmare's machinations and his werewolves' origins…and Johnny Blaze isn't the first Ghost Rider that Conan has encountered – he knew one back in Hyboria that rode around on a GIANT SPIDER. This chapter proves you can't spell "flashback" without the "AAH!"

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

JIM ZUB (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by Kyle Hotz

HUNTER OR HUNTED?

• CONAN has been framed for the murder of the emperor and is hunted by the Imperial Guard.

• But Conan has not survived the Hyborian Age without learning some hunting tactics of his own…

• The dramatic conclusion to the Nightstar saga!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL

MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC PANOSIAN COVER

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER & ROY THOMAS with CHRIS CLAREMONT, JOHN BUSCEMA, BRUCE JONES,

ALAN ZELENETZ & ERNIE CHAN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, GIL KANE, ALFREDO ALCALA & VAL MAYERIK with JOE CHIODO,

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, MARY WILSHIRE, LUKE MCDONNELL, ERNIE CHAN & PABLO MARCOS

Covers by DAN PANOSIAN & JOE JUSKO

In this massive collection, writer Michael Fleisher hits his stride with a series of mold-breaking Conan tales like "The Temple of the Twelve-Eyed Thing," "Demons of the Firelight" and "Dominion of the Bat" — illustrated by top talents, including Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan and the one and only John Buscema! Meanwhile, X-Men superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure pitting Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik! Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's "Red Nails" colleague, Valeria. Rounding out this volume are the conclusion of John Buscema's "Bront" — and the comic book adaptation of Conan the Barbarian, along with extensive articles on the blockbuster film! Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #73-87 and MARVEL COMICS SUPER SPECIAL #21..

1016 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92694-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC JUSKO COVER (DM ONLY)

1016 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92695-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8