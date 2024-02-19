Posted in: HBO, Max, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: HBO, John Oliver, Last Week Tonight, max, opinion

John Oliver Offers Clarence Thomas $1M/Year to Leave Supreme Court

Last Week Tonight's John Oliver offered Justice Clarence Thomas $1M per year and more if Thomas steps down from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Just to be clear? We know that the expression "putting your money where your mouth is" is one of those cliched expressions that's been beaten to death for decades – but that changed on Sunday night when HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver a deal that might be too tough for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to turn down. Oliver is offering Thomas $1 million per year for as long as either Oliver & Thomas stay alive – along with a $2.4 million motor home – out of his own pocket (no Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO, or show funding involved). What's the catch? Thomas has to "get the fuck off" the high court.

"We have a special offer for you tonight: We are prepared to offer you $1 million a year for the rest of your life, if you simply agree to leave the Supreme Court immediately and never come back. This is not a joke. If you watch our show, you know jokes aren't really our thing. This is real. A million dollars a year — until you or I die," Oliver shared during an extended segment, adding that the deal had a 30-day expiration date. "I am personally on the hook. You can make me really regret this. I could be doing stand-up tours to pay for your retirement for years," Oliver added before wrapping things up with a final pitch to Thomas: "So that's the offer. A million dollars a year and a brand new condo on wheels, and all you have to do in return is sign the contract and get the fuck off the Supreme Court."

To make his case as to why he wants Thomas off of the U.S. Supreme Court so badly, the award-winning HBO late-night news & comedy program detailed a number of controversies surrounding the justice – past statements & comments on important issues, as well as question marks surrounding some past & present financial dealings, his wife's reported efforts to overturn the 2020 POTUS election, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!