Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear Opens Its Doors Tonight

Hitting FOX screens at 8 pm TONIGHT, here's our preview for Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E01: "Sealed Fates."

Article Summary Johnny Knoxville hosts Fear Factor: House of Fear, premiering tonight after the NFL Wildcard Game on FOX.

Fourteen strangers compete for $200,000 by facing terrifying stunts and social strategy challenges.

The debut episode, "Sealed Fates," features the first pulse-pounding challenge with shocking eliminations.

Fear Factor: House of Fear promises bigger, bolder, and more intense dares in this reimagined series.

Looking for a boost from the NFL Wildcard Game, FOX and Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass") will be opening the doors to Fear Factor: House of Fear a little earlier than expected. Immediately following tonight's game, the reality competition series reboot will air live across all time zones, beginning at 8 pm (depending on when the game ends), before moving to its regular timeslot at 9 pm on Wednesdays, starting January 21st. Now, here's your preview/viewing guide to tonight's special screening of the series opener, S01E01: "Sealed Fates," including an overview, episode images, sneak peek, a look at the fourteen contestants, and more.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 1: "Sealed Fates" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 1: "Sealed Fates" – Fourteen total strangers move into the Fear House. With $200,000 on the line, they must confront their biggest terrors. The pressure quickly builds with the first challenge: being sealed inside airtight bags. A face-off between a coal miner and a cheerleader leads to a shocking End Game.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. Fear Factor is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

