Jon Moxley Beats Orange Cassidy as Chicago Turns on CM Punk at All Out

Join The Chadster as he breaks down how Jon Moxley disrespected WWE at All Out! Can you believe Chicago's betrayal of CM Punk? Unfair! 😡🤦‍♂️

🚨 Attention, dear readers! 🚨 The Chadster hopes you're ready for another report, because boy, has something happened that's really gotten under The Chadster's skin. 😡 The curtain has fallen on AEW All Out , and would you believe it? Jon Moxley took home the trophy this time, defeating none other than Orange Cassidy and clinching the AEW International Championship. 🤦‍♂️ Are you as cheesed off as The Chadster is about this?

Jon Moxley 😠, or as WWE fans remember him, Dean Ambrose, strikes again, folks! Adding yet another title to his AEW collection, Moxley managed to end the reign of Orange Cassidy, crowning himself the new AEW International Champion at the main event of AEW All Out. Honestly, not the highlight The Chadster had in mind for the end of such a promising evening. The Chadster was hoping to see the crowd viciously turn on AEW, but it never happened. 🥱

What irks The Chadster the most is not just the title exchange, auughh man, it's the blatant disrespect 😠 for WWE's long-standing traditions. The match was yet another example of AEW's crowd-pleasing tactics in Moxley's trademarked ultra-violent style, disregarding WWE's meticulous storytelling and skilled performances. And in ending Cassidy's record-setting run, Moxley once again is trying to come to AEW's rescue during one of its darkest moments!❗

The match capped off a PPV in Chicago that marked the beginning of another attempt to rebuild the company following the firing of hometown hero CM Punk for merely trying to destroy AEW from within and ruin all their momentum for the second time in a year, an admirable goal in The Chadster's opinion. But throughout the night, not only did the crowd not hijack the show with chants for Punk, but they repeatedly chanted for AEW and the wrestlers, indicating that perhaps even Chicago is taking AEW's side, which is the height of unfairness. For seven years, crowds punished WWE for falling out with CM Punk, but Chicago has already forgiven Tony Khan for firing him?! Auuggh man! So unfair! 👎👎

Jon Moxley, in claiming yet another AEW title, has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back again. He's become a prized possession over at AEW, leaving behind his WWE legacy like a shed skin. This is why The Chadster believes AEW and people like Moxley just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Why couldn't he have remained in WWE?!

Just this morning, The Chadster was driving in Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth 🎵 — "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play" — and couldn't help but reflect that all-stars like Moxley have lost their way at AEW. Wrestling is a symphony and WWE has always been the conductor. AEW? More like a rowdy punk rock concert. 🍻

Since The Chadster's previous live report on AEW All Out, there are a few more results to report. Konosuke Takeshita showed Kenny Omega the door in a match that was quite the debacle. And wouldn't you know it, Bullet Club Gold added a feather to their cap, trouncing The Young Bucks and FTR. AEW All Out was truly like chewing on a bitter pill, or drinking a can of flat White Claw. 😒😒

As The Chadster signs off on this vexing post, all that can be said is that AEW's approach to wrestling may be winning over fans with its outlandish ply and flamboyance, but it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Fortunately, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, understand this too, as does CM Punk, the most unbiased wrestler in the history of the business. The Chadster can only hopes he makes a comeback. Not in WWE though.. 🙏 Until next time, folks! 💔

