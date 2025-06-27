Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cm punk, saudi arabia, wrestling

CM Punk Shows True Class, Apologizes to Saudi Arabia for Mean Tweet

The Chadster is absolutely blown away by the maturity and professionalism CM Punk displayed at the Night of Champions kickoff event today! 😍 When a fan asked Punk to apologize for a tweet from six years ago, the one where he told The Miz to "go suck a blood money covered ****" in reference to WWE holding events in Saudi Arabia, Punk showed exactly why he's one of WWE's top stars by immediately offering a sincere apology to both The Miz and the entire nation of Saudi Arabia! 🌟 This is what separates real professionals from the amateurs in AEW!

During the kickoff event, Punk said, "This guy wants me to apologize for a mean tweet I wrote six years ago. Hey, listen, it legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up and I was crabby, and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz, and I apologize to The Miz, and, sir, what's your name? Mohammad? I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia." 💬 The Chadster completely understands where Punk is coming from! The Chadster tells people to suck blood money covered ****s all the time, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Saudi Arabia! 😤

Just this morning, The Chadster told the mailman to suck a blood money covered **** because he delivered The Chadster's WWE merchandise a day late! 📬 It's just a common expression that has zero connection to any specific country or their stellar human rights record! The fact that people even thought Punk was talking about Saudi Arabia just shows how biased the AEW marks are against WWE! 🙄

What really impresses The Chadster is how Punk understands when to apologize and when to stand up for himself! 💪 When you accidentally offend an entire nation that definitely doesn't murder journalists and has an impeccable reputation for human rights and civil rights, you apologize like a man! But when a co-worker says something like "Real glass, cry me a river," well, that's when violence is the only answer! 🥊 The Chadster couldn't agree more with this approach to conflict resolution!

This is exactly what separates WWE superstars from the virtue-signaling children in AEW! 🎪 While Tony Khan's roster is busy having "morals" and "principles," CM Punk is out here showing what it means to be a true professional wrestler! 💼 He knows when to put business before personal beliefs, which is "always!"

The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about Tony Khan last night, and it perfectly illustrates this point! 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was shopping at a luxury mall in Riyadh, looking for some new driving gloves for his Mazda Miata. 🧤 Suddenly, The Chadster heard footsteps echoing through the marble corridors. Tony Khan emerged from behind a golden fountain, his eyes gleaming with malice! 😈

"You think Punk apologizing makes him better than my wrestlers?" Khan hissed, chasing The Chadster through the mall! The Chadster ran past stores selling expensive watches and designer clothes, but Tony Khan kept gaining ground! 🏃‍♂️ The Chadster ducked into a perfume shop, hiding behind bottles of oud, breathing heavily as Khan's shadow passed by the storefront. The scent was intoxicating, mixing with The Chadster's fear-induced sweat in a way that was… no, The Chadster won't think about that! 💦

Just when The Chadster thought it was safe, Khan appeared behind him, whispering, "My wrestlers have integrity, Chad!" The way he said The Chadster's name sent shivers down The Chadster's spine! 😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and immediately blamed Tony Khan for invading The Chadster's dreams again! Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony Khan! 🛑

Wrestling legend Bully Ray said it best on his podcast: "CM Punk apologizing to Saudi Arabia shows he's a company man who understands the big picture. These AEW guys would rather lose money than compromise their precious beliefs. That's why WWE will always be on top!" 🎙️ That's exactly the kind of unbiased journalism that deserves The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! ✅

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when wrestlers refuse to separate their personal politics from their professional obligations! 😤 Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan has brainwashed his roster into thinking that having consistent moral positions is more important than making money! 💸

The fact that Punk is being criticized as a hypocrite by some fans just shows how many AEW marks have infiltrated the internet! 👎 Real wrestling fans understand that apologizing to important business partners, regardless of how many people they may or may not have murdered, is what champions do! Just like they stop wearing t-shirts promoting progressive causes so as not to offend their MAGA bosses. That's the WWE way, and the CM Punk way. Tomorrow at Night of Champions, when Punk potentially captures the WWE Championship from John Cena, it will be a victory for professionalism over petty politics! 🏆

Fans should definitely tune in to Night of Champions tomorrow on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally to see this historic moment! 📺 The Chadster will be watching while sipping on Seagram's Escapes Spiked, the only adult beverage that understands the wrestling business as well as CM Punk does! 🍹

Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go explain to Keighleyanne why Punk's apology proves that WWE is morally superior to AEW! 💑 She'll probably just go back to texting that guy Gary, which is clearly Tony Khan's fault for making The Chadster write about his obsession with The Chadster all the time! 📱 In THe Chadster's opinion, that guy Gary should go suck a blood money covered **** (but not for any reason having to do with Saudi Arabia).

