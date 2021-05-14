Judge Judy Sheindlin Ends 25-Year Run; Talks IMDb TV's "Judy Justice"

After a quarter-century (or 25 years, we're never sure which sounds less "eternal") of handing out judgements and waves of attitude from the bench, Judge Judy Sheindlin will be hanging up her Judge Judy gavel- but she won't be gone for long (and will still be holding on to the title of being one of television's highest-paid on-air hosts). With what's looking like a 2022 premiere, Sheindlin will be returning for Amazon-owned IMDb TV's Judy Justice, a court show format with a twist in that it will have more of an arbitration-style approach to it. And she will be very well compensated for it when she does- a matter she's always been more than fine discussing. "Without giving you specifics, because that's a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It's been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life," Sheindlin explained to THR in regards to her reported $47 million per year deal on Judge Judy. "So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were."

With her new series expected to start production later this summer in Los Angeles, Sheindlin explains that Judy Justice will offer a new take on what viewers have been used to but Sheindlin isn't going to stop being Sheindlin. "Look, I do what I do. So within the confines of me doing what I do, we'll be changing some of the things around me. But I'm not becoming a ballet dancer." As Sheindlin sees it, it's about doing what she does well and surrounding herself with those who can help deliver the best series possible. "We have to deliver a certain number of episodes by December, and then Amazon will make the determination how and when they want to release this show. I don't know," she explained. "Give me a robe and a case, and I'll do my job. I had wonderful people producing and directing the Judge Judy program, and a couple of them will be following me to Amazon. That will keep my life on a steady keel."