Justified: City Primeval E01 Preview: Raylan's Run-In Leads to Detroit

Willa & Raylan Givens' tense "run-in" is going to have serious repurcussions in the following opening scene to FX's Justified: City Primeval.

Well, this was a nice surprise. As we get ready for the two-episode premiere of Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval, FX Networks is sharing a look at what we can expect from the return of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). But this time around, it's not a teaser, a trailer, or a key art poster. Instead, we have a look at the opening scene to the season premiere – and it's one that finds Raylan and Willa (Vivian Olyphant) involved in a "run-in" that takes an ugly turn fast. But little does Raylan know just how much his life is about to change…

For a look at the opening moments of FX's Justified: City Primeval, check out the following sneak preview – followed by a rundown of what you need to know as well as a chance to hear from the cast & creative team about what viewers can expect:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

In the following featurette, we learn how Leonard's novel was adapted in a way to be a Raylan story, modernizing the character to match different views on law enforcement while still maintaining a "fun" aspect, and more:

